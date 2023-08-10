Eagles LB Says He Came Close to Retirement This Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Myles Jack to a one-year deal on August 6 in order to bolster a linebacking corps that includes free agent addition Nicholas Morrow and Nakobe Dean, who just returned to practice on August 10 after missing time with an ankle injury.

Jack, who has started 95 games over his seven years in the league, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a cap-saving move in March. He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played 88 games (82 starts) and amassed 617 total tackles (22 for loss), two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a defensive score.

The veteran linebacker started 13 games for the Steelers last year, and in his first press conference as a member of the Eagles, Jack revealed he considered pursuing a new career as a plumber or electrician after his release from Pittsburgh in March.

“That’s just how life goes, man,” Jack said with a laugh. “One week, you’re on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week, you’re playing with the Super Bowl champions.”

Jack: ‘Time Waits for Nobody’

Jack, who turns 28 in early September, has started at least 10 games every season since he entered the league as a rookie in 2016, so he couldn’t have been too surprised to get the call from Philadelphia.

The new Eagles LB joked about the uncertainty he felt as a free agent after his tryout was complete. “Time waits for nobody. … I’m thinking I’m going back home, next thing I know, I’m getting signed. I got two pairs of drawers, two pairs of sweats, two pairs of socks to my name, my Bible in my bag — like, I don’t have anything,” he said with a laugh before adding: “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He also elaborated a bit more on why he flirted with the idea of taking up a trade and retiring.

“I like to work,” Jack said. “I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. … I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

Jack Is Settling in Nicely So Far

Prior to Dean’s return to practice on August 10, Jack took reps with the first-team defense. With Dean back in the mix now, Jack is listed behind him on the team’s depth chart, but if the injury bug Moore to buy it again, Jack could very well take Dean’s place in the starting lineup.

According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, while playing with the 1’s, Jack “was quick to the ball, although there weren’t necessarily highlight plays to share.”

When he was asked what he thought his role would be amongst Philly’s linebacking corps, Jack replied: “Pretty much just coming in, working hard. I love to hit. I love to play defense. I just want to contribute wherever the coaches feel like I can come in and play, that’s where I’m going to come in.”

It’s early, but considering his one-year, $2.5 million contract, Jack could prove to be one of the Eagles’ best free agency signings this year.