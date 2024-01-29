Late Bloomer Named Eagles’ Breakout Star to Watch in 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense is going to need to see young players step up, if new coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit is going to turn things around in 2024 following an epic collapse to close the 2023 season.

While finally sinking significant resources into rebuilding the linebacking corps is likely a top priority of general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles, one of Philadelphia’s rising stars at the position could be on the cusp of a breakout.

Pro Football Focus believes Nakobe Dean could be ready to take on a significant role next season, listing the former University of Georgia standout as the Eagles’ 2024 breakout candidate.

“This past season was supposed to be the breakout one for Nakobe Dean,” PFF’s Jonathan Macri writes. “But, unfortunately, injuries derailed that opportunity and kept him off the field for the majority of the year. Dean played just 182 defensive snaps and earned a very strong 80.2 PFF run-defense grade to go along with an 89.2 PFF tackling grade.

A point of emphasis for Fangio is going to need to be improving the Eagles’ tackling that became a major deficiency of the entire defense last season, which might be an area where Dean flourishes.

“He didn’t miss a tackle,” Macri points out. “Something that other Eagles defenders struggled with this past season. Once healthy, Dean should step right back into a starting role and deliver the quality linebacker play that Philadelphia was searching for this season.”

If Dean can replicate his consistency from the five games he appeared in in 2023, producing 43 total tackles with half a sack, he could be on his way to becoming a steady contributor in the heart of the Eagles’ defense.

Nakobe Dean Brimming with Confidence

Injuries have followed Dean, even from before his name was called as the Eagles’ third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dean entered the draft with concerns surrounding an existing pectoral injury, and suffered a pedal foot injury in 2023 that landed him on injured reserve.

Finally healthy, Dean believes that he’s on the cusp of returning to the caliber of player that made him a dominant force in the Georgie Bulldogs’ front-seven prior to being selected by the Eagles.

“It was crazy because I’ve been rehabbing hard, just basically trying to get my foot up and everything and the only thing I can think about is, ‘I can’t wait for the OTAs, I can’t wait for training camp, I can’t wait until next year,’” Dean told NBCSports Philadelphia. “But then I’m looking at the other guys, and they’re still out there playing this season, and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a minute, not going to be there for a while.

“But just keep the faith, keep the faith, keep the confidence, and do everything I can do in my power to come back and be better than I’ve ever been.”

If Dean is fully healthy when OTAs and training camp arrives, there’s a very real possibility he opens the 2024 season as the Eagles’ starting inside linebacker.

What Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Sees in Vic Fangio

Nick Sirianni is set to return as Eagles head coach in 2024, despite an epic collapse that saw Philadelphia lose five of six to close out the regular season before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card.

The pressure will be on Sirianni to return the Eagles to the upper echelon of Super Bowl contenders in 2024.

Replacing both coordinators by reportedly hiring Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator and adding Fangio gives Sirianni two experienced coaches to lean on.

“Vic’s reputation obviously speaks for itself,” Sirianni said in a statement. “He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has coached at a very high level in this league for many years. In my time spent with Vic, I’ve seen firsthand what makes him such a great coach — tremendous knowledge of the game, passion, and work ethic. I’m excited for our coaches and players to be able to learn from him and see it for themselves.”

Sirianni and the Eagles look for Fangio’s track record of success to continue in Philadelphia.