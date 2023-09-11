Eagles Lose Starting LB to Knee Injury, 6-Time Pro Bowl DT Getting MRI: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles walked away with a 25-20 victory in their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, but the Eagles may have lost a few key defenders, at least for a few weeks.

Eagles starting linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a foot injury in the game, and as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks, but the injury will not require surgery.

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who has been with the Eagles since they drafted him in the first round back in 2012, also left the Pats game a bit hobbled, and John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reported Cox and Dean were slated to get MRIs.

I’m told Nakobe Dean and Fletcher Cox will be getting MRIs in the morning Nakobe Dean was seen in a walking boot after the game and Fletch was walking very slowly after getting checked out pic.twitter.com/SwZye9inKT — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 11, 2023

Fletcher Cox Doesn’t Think His Injury Is Serious

There is no word yet on whether Cox will play in Philadelphia’s Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the veteran DT seemed to be in good spirits after the win over New England despite being a bit hobbled.

Fletcher Cox didn’t seem to think he’ll miss any time with his injury. Said it was “a little friendly fire.” Was in good spirits and available to talk. Short week, but I think he may play Thursday. Complimented the training staff. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 11, 2023

Cox told Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports that he didn’t think he’d miss much time, and that the injury was just a “little friendly fire.” The MRI was likely just a precaution. That’s good news for an Eagles ‘D’ that will be without Dean for at least several weeks. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed Cox’s injury wasn’t a significant one on September 11:

#Eagles DT Fletcher Cox should be fine, an NFL source said. Cox had an MRI this morning after he suffered a “friendly fire” shot to the ribs when he collided with teammate Zach Cunningham. Availability for Thursday’s game could depend upon pain management. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 11, 2023

Philadelphia has a short week with a Thursday night game approaching, so it’s possible the team rests Cox if he’s not quite ready. As McLean noted, much will depend on how much pain Cox is in when game time rolls around. The 32-year-old defensive lineman started the season off strong, finishing with three tackles, a QB hit and a hurry in Philly’s win over New England.

Cox has started 168 games for the Eagles over his 12-year career, and he has endeared himself with his fierce and determined play. The veteran DT has 65.0 career sacks, 157 QB hits, 15 forced fumbles and 85 tackles-for-loss, so Eagles fans everywhere are breathing a collective sigh of relief to know he won’t miss significant time.