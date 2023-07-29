Eagles Coach Reveals ‘Biggest Thing I See’ from New Starter

Nakobe Dean will be one of at least seven new starters for the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year linebacker is probably the only guy who won’t be fighting for his job at training camp, thanks to an early commitment from the coaching staff.

Dean, a third-round pick in 2022, red-shirted behind T.J. Edwards during his rookie campaign and soaked everything up like a sponge. The main competition is for the linebacking spot next to him. The 22-year-old breakout candidate from Georgia has been deep in his playbook, preparing to be the game’s next great middle linebacker, while wearing the green dot on his helmet throughout spring and summer practices. Dean has received the attention of the coaching staff, predictably new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

“The biggest thing I see from him is just the ability and the willingness to keep growing,” Desai said of Dean. “That’s what we’re looking for, really out of all these guys, and him in particular because it’s a new role for him, and we’re excited about it because he’s got that mindset. He’s been really working hard obviously in the offseason and all summer, in constant communication with his coaches and myself, and kind of just setting himself up. He’s got to keep taking that mindset on a daily grind type of mindset.”

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai shares what he has noticed from linebacker Nakobe Dean. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/eADUJNvk3X — Dave Uram (@MrUram) July 28, 2023

Hearing a ‘New Voice’ in the Huddle

It might be an adjustment period for some of the defensive players to get used to hearing Nakobe Dean command the huddle. He’ll be the one responsible for communicating the calls and setting the defense. It’s going to take time for the sophomore starter to build chemistry with his veteran teammates, something not lost on veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“That’s the biggest thing, get used to hearing their voice, the new voice,” Cox told reporters. “Obviously, I heard T.J.’s voice for years, so get used to hearing Nakobe. He’s a little more soft-spoken so you have to pay attention to get used to it. Whoever it’s going to be, just connecting.”

Nakobe Dean Week 12 vs. Tennessee 6 tackles (led the team)

1 TFL He only played 27% of the defensive snaps in that game. Can't wait to see him as a full-time starter.pic.twitter.com/O1NKTmCbDp — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) July 26, 2023

Dean’s work ethic has never been questioned. Remember, the Mississippi native was the first player to request the playbook in the offseason. It was the first thing he asked D.J. Eliot when the new linebackers coach called to introduce himself.

“Right when I got hired I called all the linebackers,” Eliot said on June 6. “I called them all and I talked to Nakobe for about five minutes and I was really trying to get to know him and he was like, ‘yea, yea, that’s great, coach … can you get me the playbook?.’ He is very, very serious about it.”

Knowing Your Role on This Team

Pro Bowler Brandon Graham has been serving as a mentor to the young players, specifically along the defensive line, but he keeps an eye out for Nakobe Dean and the continued development of the linebackers group as a whole. The 35-year-old team captain stressed how important it is for players to know and embrace their roles no matter how the snap counts end up.

“Knowing your role on this team and just maximizing it because things change,” Graham told reporters. “The whole goal is to stay healthy during the year but you want to stay ready, too. You don’t want anybody to get hurt but you want to make sure you stay ready, stay fit, stay together, stay knowing what to do. And appreciate just your role because everybody’s role is important.”