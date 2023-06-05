Eagles Super Bowl Champion Goes Viral at Ravens OTAs

It’s been four long years since Nelson Agholor was catching passes in a midnight green jersey. The one-time Super Bowl champion was shown the door in free agency after (unfairly) turning into a running joke.

Agholor, a first-round pick in 2015, was a locker-room leader and an all-around good guy throughout his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has the ring to prove it, not to mention the respect of some legends on the Super Bowl team. He did things the right way.

Now the 30-year-old receiver is battling for a roster spot on the Baltimore Ravens. Agholor has been getting first-team reps at OTAs and seems like a lock to make it. Especially when you factor in his incredible leadership qualities.

Listen to the answer he gave to Morgan Adsit of FOX Sports when asked about the lofty expectations and uncertainty facing the Ravens heading into the 2023 season. The quote was going viral for all the right reasons.

Love this response from WR Nelson Agholor when we talked about all the offseason uncertainty with the Ravens to where they are now with his arrival, OBJ, drafted Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson's extension pic.twitter.com/0ciLj47EZU — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) May 25, 2023

Adsit asked Agholor: Where do you think this offense can go and how can it lead this team this season?

He replied: “As far as we work. That’s the reality. I mean, you never win anything because you just bring a group of guys together. Guys have to work hard. Guys have to hold each other accountable. And they also have to be very self-critical, too. You know, how much better can you get? And if we all push that way I think we’re going to land somewhere special.”

Jason Kelce Defends Agholor on Chris Long’s Podcast

It wasn’t all that long ago that Agholor was helping lead the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy. Yes, lead them. He was an integral part of that championship team, something that tends to get lost in what was a mostly forgettable 2019 campaign.

Chris Long and Jason Kelce — his two Super Bowl champion teammates from 2017 — recently dumped kudos on Agholor. Appearing on the “Green Light” podcast, Kelce specifically called out his toughness and will to win.

“Like, to me, he was willing to do whatever the coaches put on his plate,” Kelce told Long, via Bleeding Green Nation. “He tried to get better — I mean, he was on the jugs machine non-stop. There wasn’t like a lack of effort or want to. I really, really enjoyed Nelson as a teammate, even though there were some drops, but as a teammate, I don’t think anybody can question that.”

This game is bananas. Nelson Agholor comes down with the clutch 4th-down reception. #Eagles still alive.pic.twitter.com/XpeN3Z7g57 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2019

‘Nelly’ Already Wowing Early at Ravens OTAs

Agholor has made an immediate impact on his new teammates in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh has credited the nine-year veteran for his leadership, then Agholor went out and showed off his athleticism by out-leaping starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for a contested catch.

Nelson Agholor x Rock Ya-Sin ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/neW9MWChKw — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) May 30, 2023

Following two underwhelming seasons in New England, it looks like Agholor is back. Mike D’Abate of Raven Country shared some insight: