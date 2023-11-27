Eagles Star Calls Shot With 3-Word Response During Win Over Bills [WATCH]

The Philadelphia Eagles once again pulled off a thrilling victory, and star defender Brandon Graham is not surprised. Graham is making Eagles news for his comments caught on a hot mic during the overtime coin toss.

After winning the coin toss, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis announced the team would receive. Graham quickly issued a three-word response: “It don’t matter.” Graham then selected the side of the field Philadelphia would defend.

Turns out Graham was indeed correct as the Bills settled for a field goal in their opening overtime drive. Buffalo had a chance to score the game-winning touchdown, but Josh Allen could not connect with Davis.

The Eagles were able to march down the field on their own scoring drive. Jalen Hurts called game by running into the end zone to secure a 37-34 victory for Philly.

Here’s a look at the video clip that has Eagles fans buzzing.



Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Had 5 Total Touchdowns in the Win vs. Bills

It's over: Jalen Hurts walks it off and the #Eagles win a thriller. A heartbreaker for Buffalo. What a game. pic.twitter.com/gNFmKt2J6q — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2023

Just as important as Hurts’ touchdown was Jake Elliott’s 59-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. It marked Elliott’s lone field goal attempt of the contest.

Can we talk about how clutch this kick was by Elliott? We are so lucky he’s an Eagle. pic.twitter.com/0bWxAnRw2B — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) November 27, 2023

It was an impressive outing for Hurts who threw for 200 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception while completing 58% of his passes. Hurts also added 65 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

“You know that he’s clutch,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the win, per 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Eliot Shorr-Parks. “He’s been clutch for us. He’s been clutch for this city and clutch for this team for the last 3 years now.”

49ers vs. Eagles: Computer Projections Give Philly a 52% Chance to Win

Brandon Graham after the big win. pic.twitter.com/FuPQlm1rA1 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 27, 2023

There is no rest for the Eagles who have another marquee showdown in Week 13. The red-hot Eagles host an equally surging 49ers team in a battle atop the NFC.

Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have Eagles favored by .5 points in the narrow spread. The projections give Philadelphia a 52% chance to defeat the Niners.

“The Eagles are an incredibly though team, mentally and physically,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted on November 26. “They’ve have started 10-1 for the second straight season and sixth time in franchise history, tied for their best start all-time through 11 games (1949, 1980, 2004, 2017, 2022).”

Philadelphia may be facing a gauntlet of a schedule, but the team continues to find ways to win. The challenging slate of games will help the Eagles be battle tested heading into the postseason.

“The Eagles had the hardest strength of schedule entering this season,” ESPN’s NFL account tweeted. “Philly started the most difficult stretch of their schedule with a bang 😮”

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘I Have Not Executed to the Level of My Standard’



Despite the hot streak, Hurts is not satisfied with the Eagles play so far. The Philly quarterback is creating Eagles news by admitting that he has not played up to the “standard” that he has set for himself.

“Obviously, we have a ton to cleanup,” Hurts told reporters on November 26. “I have a ton to cleanup. I have not executed to the level of my standard and what that is yet. It seems to be enough.

“But in terms of the standard that I’d like to play to consistently, and I’d like us to play to consistently as a team, enough is never enough.”