Eagles Beat Out by Vikings for Former $67 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The latest Philadelphia Eagles news reveals the team’s interest in former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr. Yet, things did not end happily ever after as Barr is joining the Minnesota Vikings instead.

Eagles fans may recognize Barr as a Cowboys starter in 2022. The veteran is mostly known for his previous eight seasons with the Vikings.

“The Eagles hosted LB Anthony Barr on a free agent visit today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on November 13, 2023.

Shortly after NFL news broke about Barr visiting the Eagles, the team received bad news. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the linebacker plans to sign with the Vikings.

It is unclear how far along Barr’s talks with Philadelphia were heading into Week 11. Given Barr spent the majority of his career with Minnesota, it was likely challenging for Philly to compete.

“With LB Jordan Hicks hurt, the Vikings are planning to re-sign four-time Pro-Bowl LB Anthony Barr, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on November 13. “Barr spent eight seasons in Minnesota after becoming the Vikings first-round pick in 2014.”

The news of the team’s interest in Barr comes as the Eagles placed starting linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. Most recently, Barr notched 58 tackles, 4 quarterback hits and a sack during 14 appearances (including 10 starts) for Dallas in 2023.

Barr’s days as a Pro Bowler appear to be behind him. The Eagles were likely exploring whether the veteran could be a good insurance policy.

Eagles News: Philadelphia Worked Out 3 Veterans Heading Into Showdown vs. Chiefs

Eagles news has the team exploring a number of roster moves ahead of the team’s showdown against the Chiefs. Philadelphia hosted three veterans for a workout including tight end Noah Togiai. This occurred even before Philly found out Barr is joining Minnesota.

“Philadelphia hosted In addition to hosting LB Anthony Barr, the Eagles also worked out G Andrew Norwell, C Lecitus Smith and TE Noah Togiai,” Inside the Birds’ Andrew DiCecco said in a series of November 13 tweets. “Note: With TE Dallas Goedert sidelined, the team has Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Albert Okwuegbunam on the 53 and E.J. Jenkins on the practice squad.”

“Norwell, 32, was released by the Commanders in late July. Started 127/128 games (Panthers, Jaguars, Commanders). Smith, 25, was a 2022 6th-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. Was waived during cutdowns and most recently spent time on Texans practice squad earlier this month.”

Philadelphia Eagles Starting Linebacker Nakobe Dean Is Now on Injured Reserve

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Dean, who called the defensive signals to start this season, will see a foot specialist to determine a course of action but he’s expected to be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/SE2sEykwLW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2023

It is a disappointing start to the season for Dean. The veteran has played in just five games. Dean sustained a separate foot injury in the Eagles’ season opener which sidelined him for a month.

The defender suffered a Lisfranc injury just four games after returning to the field. Philadelphia has not released a return timeline, but Dean’s status on injured reserve means the linebacker will miss a minimum of four contests.

“Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, a league source confirmed,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on November 8. “While Dean will seek further medical opinions, it appears he’ll be placed on injured reserve, the source added.

“Dean, a second-year player out of Georgia, was elevated to a starter’s role this season and tasked with calling the defensive signals. But he suffered a separate foot injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots and missed the next four games before returning in mid-October.”