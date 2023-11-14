Eagles Swap Tight Ends, Sign ‘Athletic’ Ex-Cardinal Ahead of Chiefs Game

Philadelphia Eagles news reveals the team is making several roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia signed tight end Noah Togiai while releasing E.J. Jenkins who played the same position. The Eagles also signed former Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith.

The tight end moves are particularly interesting given the team is expected to place starter Dallas Goedert on injured reserve. This would mean Goedert misses at least four games with the potential to be sidelined longer.

Philly has familiarity with Togiai as he spent the previous two seasons with the Eagles after his rookie year in Indianapolis. Most recently, Togiai had a short stint on the Raiders practice squad before being released in October. The tight end signed with the Cardinals in the offseason but did not make the final 53-man roster.

Eagles News: Newly Added Guard Lecitus Smith Played in 10 Games for the Cardinals in 2022

The Eagles also bolstered their offensive line by signing former Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith. Arizona selected the former Virginia Tech offensive lineman in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Smith played in 10 games for the Cardinals last season, including two starts. Heading into the 2022 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein labeled Smith as “athletic” who is best utilized as a “move blocker.”

“An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space. However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks.

“His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection. Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.”

Computer Projections Have the Philadelphia Eagles as Favorites Over the Kansas City Chiefs

Things are quickly ramping up for the Eagles after a bye week with their Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs. This will be the toughest opponent to date for Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles are three-point underdogs heading into Arrowhead Stadium. Philadelphia would like nothing more than to get a bit of revenge for the 2023 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Philly fans will like to hear this bit of Eagles news. The Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 have the Eagles as narrow .5-point favorites, a significant difference from the Vegas point spread. These projections give Philadelphia a 51% chance to defeat Kansas City.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles manage the tight end position moving forward. Jack Stoll is next in line on the depth chart. There is a pathway for Togiai to make an impact in the coming weeks if he impresses in practices.

Philadelphia hosted Smith, Togiai and guard Andrew Norwell for a November 14 workout. The Eagles opted to sign two of the three players one day later.