Eagles Sign Ex-Super Bowl Champ Receiver With Dangerous Speed Amid Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles made their first moves of the offseason by signing 20 players to Reserve/Future deals. One particularly intriguing player is former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jacob Harris. The speedster has experience playing both wideout and tight end.

The newest Eagles receiver possesses elite speed, running a 4.39 40 time during his UCF pro day in 2021. Harris also jumped 40.5 inches in the vertical as well, displaying the kind of athleticism that NFL teams covet.

The Rams selected Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The speedster’s career never quite took off in Los Angeles as injuries derailed his start.

Harris was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl team during the 2021 run but was placed on injured reserve prior to the postseason. After two seasons with the Rams, Harris spent 2023 with the Jaguars, predominantly on the team’s practice squad.

What Are NFL Reserve/Future Deals?

Some #Eagles Futures FA that intrigue me – WR Austin Watkins

– WR Jacob Harris

– Edge Terrell Lewis #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZHGeNL5QD5 — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) January 19, 2024

What is the purpose of an NFL Reserve/Future deal? These contracts allow the Eagles to hold the rights to players like Harris heading into next season.

Unlike practice squad deals, Harris cannot be poached (or negotiate) by other teams. The Reserve deals do not guarantee the player will make the final 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Eagles Receiver Jacob Harris’ Pre-Draft Outlook: ‘Under-the-Radar Wideout With Elite Size & Dangerous Speed’

Harris posted 30 catches for 539 yards and 8 touchdowns during his final collegiate season at UCF in 2020. Heading into the 2021 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Harris as an underrated prospect with “elite size and dangerous speed.”

“Under-the-radar wideout with elite size and dangerous speed,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the receiver. “Harris has inside/outside experience and offers the potential to threaten coverage as a matchup talent. Cornerbacks tend to fall asleep on his long, smooth strides and he gets by them before they know it.

“While his size and speed will be alluring, his consistency as a pass catcher could be a concern. Harris hasn’t developed a feel for utilizing body positioning to help him win more contested catches and his ability to correct that issue could be the difference between becoming a productive pro or just an explosive athlete.”

Eagles News: Jacob Harris Is 1 of 4 Wide Receivers Philly Signed Heading Into the Offseason

It looks like Harris and other Eagles players will be coached by Nick Sirianni next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 20, 2024 that things are trending towards Philadelphia retaining Sirianni as head coach. The NFL insider added that changes will likely happen on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the roster, Harrison is not the only receiver the Eagles signed to a Future contract. Additional signings included the following wideouts: Shaquan Davis, Griffin Hebert, Joseph Ngata and Austin Watkins.

Philadelphia faces decisions on a pair of veteran receivers in Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus who are both free agents this offseason. Even if Sirianni returns, the Eagles offense could look a lot different in 2024 with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson facing an uncertain future. Harris’ speed gives the wideout an opportunity to stick around in Philly.