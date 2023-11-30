Eagles Sign Ex-Rival 6-Foot-5 Receiver Heading Into 49ers Showdown

The latest Philadelphia Eagles news has the team adding a wide receiver just in time for the Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles are adding former Washington Commanders Cam Sims who is an imposing 6-foot-5, 214 pounds.

“Congratulations to our very own Cam Sims (@Silkysims17) on signing a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles! 🥂 ” Sim’s agency Elite Loyalty Sports said in a November 30 statement. “Wish you nothing but the best in this exciting new chapter of your career. #FlyEaglesFly.”

Sims played in all 17 games for the Commanders in 2022 posting 8 receptions for 89 yards. The wideout’s best season came in 2020 when Sims had 32 receptions for 477 yards and a touchdown in 16 appearances, including 10 starts.

Most recently, Sims has had abbreviated stints with the Raiders and Giants. Sims signed with the Raiders this past offseason, but Las Vegas released the wideout as the team finalized their 53-man roster. The veteran went on to sign a practice squad deal with the Giants in September but was released by New York a little more than one month later.

49ers vs. Eagles: Philly Is a 3-Point Underdog Against San Francisco

The Eagles are once again the focal point of the NFL heading into Week 13 with their NFC Championship rematch against the 49ers. Despite sitting at 10-1, the Eagles find themselves as three-point home underdogs against the Niners.

Philadelphia’s narrow wins in recent weeks appears to be impacting their outlook among fans and at Vegas sportsbooks. Heavy Sports computer projections powered by Quarter 4 has the 49ers favored by 2.5 points. These projections gives Philadelphia a 42% chance to pull off the upset. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts wants more from himself and the Eagles offense.

“Obviously, we have a ton to clean up,” Hurts told reporters on November 26. “I have a ton to clean up. I have not executed to the level of my standard and what that is yet. It seems to be enough.

“But in terms of the standard that I’d like to play to consistently, and I’d like us to play to consistently as a team, enough is never enough.”

Eagles Rumors: Will Shaq Leonard Be the Next Philly Addition?

Philly fans are holding out for an even bigger move with the ongoing Eagles rumors connecting the team to Shaq Leonard. The three-time Pro Bowler has now visited both Dallas and Philadelphia prompting plenty of Eagles news on his future.

“FA LB Shaq Leonard, having visited the Eagles and Cowboys, is expected to think on it and make a decision over the weekend,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on November 29.

Eagles News: Shaq Leonard Favoring Cowboys

Despite having the most recent visit, the Eagles may be facing an uphill battle to land Leonard. Audacy’s NFL insider Brian Baldinger reported that Leonard is “leaning toward the Cowboys.”

“I hear he’s leaning toward the Cowboys,” Baldinger said during a November 30 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation.” “I know players on the Eagles that are heavily trying to recruit him. They need him. They lost Zach Cunningham last week. They’ve been losing linebackers all year.

“I’m hearing he’s favoring the Cowboys at this point. He’s a little measured about this thing. (He) wants to make the right decision.”