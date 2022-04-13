Insider Picks NFC East Winner: ‘Rude Awakening’ for Eagles’ Hated Rival

First things first, the Philadelphia Eagles should win the NFC East in 2022. And, in order for that to happen, Jalen Hurts should take another step forward in his development. Book it, folks.

That was the bold prediction coming out of the mouth of ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. The biggest reason for Orlovsky’s confidence in Philly is something outside their control, though. He believes the Dallas Cowboys are a team in decline, one with a sub-par offensive line and brutal schedule. The defending NFC East champions might not be very much of a factor this year.

“I think the Cowboys have a rude awakening coming and it’s twofold,” Orlovsky told Patrick. “I think that offensive line got old very quickly and sub-par very quickly, I don’t know Tyron Smith, how many games he’s got left in him. There’s question marks at left tackle, left guard, center, and right tackle. Zack Martin’s the only kind of sure thing we know. Also, their schedule is brutal.”

NFL announced that its regular-season schedule will be announced on May 12 at 7 p.m. CT. Pending that announcement, here are the Cowboys' opponents in 2022. Difficult road slate. pic.twitter.com/dbFchB9i2x — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 21, 2021

Orlovsky went on to list their out-of-division opponents in 2022, including the Colts, Titans, Packers, Rams, Buccaneers, and Bengals. Meanwhile, the Eagles are banking on Hurts taking that next step. Which he should.

“If Jalen Hurts takes another step, like all we’ve seen him do since his freshman year at Alabama,” Orlovsky said, “and they hit on a receiver in the first round, I think they got a good chance to win that division.”

"I think Jalen Hurts will lead the #Eagles to the division title this year if…" –@DanOrlovsky7 explains what Philadelphia needs to do in the draft to win the NFC East. For Dan's full appearance: https://t.co/UpURWVYCwL pic.twitter.com/O65GtyG02i — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 6, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Nab Ohio State WR in Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock

Wide receiver is one position that the Eagles are expected to closely monitor in this year’s draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. penciled in former Ohio Stare star Chris Olave to Philly at pick No. 15 in the first round.

“He can move outside, too, and use his 4.39 40 speed to get open,” Kiper wrote. “Hurts would love throwing to him and DeVonta Smith, with Dallas Goedert working the middle of the field.”

Does Chris Olave have the best body control in this WR class❓pic.twitter.com/63TF57dX8V — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 12, 2022

Olave had “seven touchdowns out of the slot” last season, per Kiper, and could be the perfect weapon to pair alongside DeVonta Smith. Kiper had them taking linebacker Nakobe Dean (Georgia) at No. 18 in his latest mock draft.

Philly Still Pursuing Tyrann Mathieu?

Philadelphia’s slow pursuit of Tyrann Mathieu continues as the team looks to fill the safety void left by Rodney McLeod. They are in no rush to spend big money on his replacement in free agency, though. The two sides had a virtual visit and remain in touch, but don’t expect the Eagles to break the bank on the position.

RT if you think Tyrann Mathieu should join the Eagles 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/e1QEWSZP2F — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) April 11, 2022

“I think that you see still in free agency, if we wanted to circle back at some of the positions people perceive there’s a need, there’s still guys there,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “A lot of these are veteran guys and they’re smart enough to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to wait and see in the draft, see if teams draft these guys and what the best spot is for me as well.’”

Remember, the Eagles could easily add a promising young safety via the draft. They will have plenty of options on Day 2, or they could cash their chips in and trade up for Kyle Hamilton.