NFL Insider Delivers Update on Titans-Eagles Trade Rumor

The idea of Derrick Henry wearing a midnight green jersey in 2023 has been too tempting to ignore. The Philadelphia Eagles are definitely working on a blockbuster trade to pry the two-time rushing champion away from the Tennessee Titans, right? It has already been verified in the court of public opinion.

Problem is, it remains a far-fetched rumor everywhere else. Two days after “American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila tweeted out a message saying that Henry was headed to the Eagles in a trade, the rumor was being squashed at every angle. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer quickly shot the Henry to Philly stuff down: “Nope, at least not at this point it’s not.” And Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio added: “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it won’t be happening.”

Nope, at least not at this point it’s not. https://t.co/qkqipH6c8N — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 22, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport elaborated further on the situation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The plugged-in reporter expressed his love for Gbaja-Biamila as a person and TV personality before denying there was any truth to the Henry rumor. The one-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year isn’t headed to Philadelphia anytime soon, per Rapoport.

I love Akbar. He’s awesome on Ninja Warrior. I reached out to a source very much in the mix … and I asked him, it was like 2 in the morning, and the source said Akbar should stick with Ninja Warrior. He’s great. He’s a friend of mine. I mean, I tried to verify. I did not get anyone to verify. And besides that tweet, which you know what happens, it’s like people see that tweet and then everyone starts tweeting about it and then, well, there’s a lot of noise. It has to be true. I’m like, well, wait, where did this come from?

A LOT of Derrick Henry tweets this weekend.. "I reached out to sources about that and nobody could verify a Derrick Henry to the Eagles trade" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RprVW21ndM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

Titans GM Ran Carthon Denies Trade Rumor

Henry is heading into the final year of the 4-year, $50 million deal he inked in 2020. He’ll earn $10.5 million in 2023 which is another reason why trading him to the Eagles sounds like a stretch. Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of extra money to burn, especially not after handing Jalen Hurts a $255 million contract extension.

#Titans GM Ran Carthon told reporters that he has not received calls about trading star RB Derrick Henry. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Not surprisingly, Titans general manager Ran Carthon denied reports of the team “fielding calls” about Henry. They don’t plan on trading their Pro Bowl running back, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“It is what it is,” Carthon said. “I know people have a job to do to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks, hope that they’re right.

Jeffrey Lurie Says ‘No Ceiling’ on Franchise QB

Eagles players reported to the NovaCare Complex on April 24 for the first day of the team’s offseason conditioning program. Prior to any coordinated workouts, there was a press conference for Jalen Hurts as the franchise quarterback inked the $255 million deal that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

Hurts was all smiles. Ditto for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie who showered praise on the 24-year-old rising star.

“This is the beginning,” Lurie said, via Pro Football Talk. “This is not towards the end. This is the beginning of a career arc for a remarkable person and a remarkable player. The future we don’t even know. The ceiling? There is no ceiling. It’s all there.”