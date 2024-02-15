Eagles Make Move for Athletic Ex-Lions 3rd Rounder

The Philadelphia Eagles are still making moves as the team announced the signing of former Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara. The veteran played the last four seasons in Detroit but signed a Reserve/Future deal with Philly.



Okwara played in nine games (including one start) last season for the Lions notching 4 quarterback hits and 2 sacks. The defender’s best season came in 2021 when Okwara posted 27 tackles, 9 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception in 13 appearances.

Here is what you need to know about the addition of Okwara.

Eagles News: The Lions Selected Julian Okwara in the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

This is a low-risk move for the Eagles as a Reserve contract does not mean Okwara is a lock to make the final roster. It allows Philadelphia to retain Okwara’s rights throughout the offseason preventing the veteran from negotiating with other teams.

The Eagles will then face a decision on Okwara’s future as the team finalizes their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. Detroit selected Okwara in the third round with the No. 67 overall selection during the 2020 NFL draft.

Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Okwara’s athleticism, speed and burst. Okwara had a standout career at Notre Dame and overcame a broken leg to make it to the NFL.

“The lanky edge rusher followed up an impressive 2018 with a slightly disappointing senior season that saw a drop in production and ended prematurely due to a broken leg,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Okwara. “One look at his NFL brother (Romeo Okwara, Lions) should tell teams to project Julian as a bigger, stronger player with time.

“He has build-up speed up around the edge and carries an impressive closing burst to seal the deal, but he’s in desperate need of a rush counter to keep tackles guessing. He hasn’t shown a consistent ability to play the run, so his NFL success could generate a thumbs up or down based primarily on his ability to cause havoc as a rusher.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Is Projected to Have $11.9 Million in Cap Space Heading Into NFL Free Agency

This will likely be one of the Eagles final moves before NFL free agency begins in March. The Eagles and other teams can begin meeting with free agents on March 11, 2024. No new contracts can be signed until March 13.

Spotrac projects the Eagles to have $11.9 million in cap space heading into the offseason. Philadelphia could gain even more space by trading Haason Reddick who has been the subject of trade rumors.

Eagles Star Haason Reddick Shot Down the Idea That He Requested a Trade

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl Sunday that Reddick had been given permission to explore potential trades. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Reddick has not requested a trade but is seeking a new contract extension.

“Just spoke to Eagles All-Pro pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who tells me he never requested a trade and he wants to stay in Philadelphia,” Schultz noted in a February 13 message on X. “’I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.’

“Reddick has one year left on his deal with no guaranteed money left. ‘This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.’”