NFL Roster Moves: Saints Release Ex-Eagles Leading Rusher

The New Orleans Saints have released running back Josh Adams, per the NFL transactions wire. Adams spent last season on the Saints’ practice squad and inked a futures contract with the team in January. Obviously, the Philadelphia area native wasn’t a part of their long-term plans.

Adams was the lead back for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 when he rushed for 511 yards and 3 touchdowns in 14 games. The former Notre Dame standout led the squad in rushing yards that year, ahead of Wendell Smallwood (364 yards) and Corey Clement (259), after injuries to Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles left them thin in the backfield. The Eagles cut Adams during final roster cuts coming out of 2019 training camp.

“All the ups and downs, I don’t take for granted. I appreciate the road I’ve been on,” Adams said in 2018, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. But all in all, I’m blessed to have that experience and be a part of this organization.”

Hopefully everything works out for the hometown kid who starred at Central Bucks South in Warrington, PA. He has 157 career rushes for 680 yards and 5 touchdowns during stints with the Eagles, Jets, and Saints.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Opener Set for September 11 in Arizona

Schedule leaks are slowly trickling in with the NFL ready to announce their full slate for 2022 on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. The Eagles are expected to open the season on September 11 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. It’s a chance for Zach Ertz to face his former teammates and the franchise that drafted him in 2013.

NFL Week 1; Eagles @ Cardinals, 4:05PM EST, FOX — NFL Schedule Leaks (@NFLGameLeaks) May 11, 2022

The only confirmed game on the 2022 schedule is a Week 2 showdown at Lincoln Financial Field against the Minnesota Vikings. That one is slated for 8:30 p.m. as part of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader and will broadcast on ESPN. Yes, Justin Jefferson is finally coming to Philly.

Eagles Looking at James Bradberry?

James Bradberry remains available in free agency and the Eagles need a starting cornerback. While the team hasn’t been linked to the one-time Pro Bowler, Howie Roseman did admit there’s a chance he might still add some pieces to the secondary during a recent interview on JAKIB Media’s Sports Take Wednesday.

“We’re always going to come out of a draft with some positions where people are going to go, ‘I wish they were a little better here,'” Roseman said. “We just have to keep working. We’re in a better spot than we were.”

Howie Roseman says the Eagles look at the likes of Tay Gowan and Kary Vincent Jr. and Mac McCain III as part of this draft class. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) May 1, 2022

The last part was referencing the in-house candidates at cornerback. Roseman has reiterated he likes the depth and competition there with Darius Slay, Zech McPhearson, Avonte Maddox, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain III, Josiah Scott, Kary Vincent Jr., plus undrafted rookie free agents Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, and Josh Blackwell.

“Those are all guys that we had good grades on,” Roseman said of his young corners. “They are young, talented guys that will have the first time going through our off-season program, and we look at them almost as part of this draft class in terms of adding guys who, for the first time, go through our off-season and get a chance to be with our coaches.”