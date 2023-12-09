Eagles in Danger of Losing Zach Ertz to Rival Amid Philly Rumors: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles rumors are heating up about a potential reunion with star tight end Zach Ertz. The Eagles have competition for the three-time Pro Bowler. Philly fans may be frustrated to learn that the rival San Francisco 49ers are among the teams “most interested” in Ertz, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

“49ers are believed to be one of the teams most interested in TE Zach Ertz, who may wait until next week to decide,” Barrows detailed in a December 6, 2023 message on X. “SF theoretically could put TE Ross Dwelley (high-ankle sprain) on IR to make room. Imagine Shanahan is all for adding a veteran weapon with a SB ring to the roster.”

Ertz is available after the Cardinals released the tight end on November 30. As Barrows indicated, Ertz may make his decision heading into the Week 15 NFL games.

49ers Rumors: San Francisco Is ‘Monitoring’ a Potential Zach Ertz’s Signing Amid Eagles’ Interest

After spending his first nine seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles have been heavily linked to Ertz following his release. The good news for Philly is starting tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to suit up against the Cowboys in Week 14. Goedert missed the previous three games with a forearm injury.

As for San Francisco, general manager John Lynch did not downplay the 49ers rumors. Lynch admits the team was “monitoring” Ertz as a potential late-season addition.

“We’re always monitoring things,” Lynch explained during a December 8 interview with KNBR’s “Murph & Markus.” “We like our group. Having said that, when you have the opportunity, [when] a guy like Ertz is out there, you always take a look.

“We haven’t done anything yet. We’ll see where that goes. We’ll continue to monitor him as we do many other people that are out there.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Has an Interest in Signing Zach Ertz, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter

38 Days until #Eagles Football! Zach Ertz had 38 Touchdowns as an Eagle #FlyEaglesFly

Goedert may be returning to full health, but Philly is still in need of some insurance at tight end. After Ertz went unclaimed on waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter created plenty of Eagles rumors. The NFL insider reports that the Eagles had an interest in a potential reunion.

“Former Cardinals’ TE Zach Ertz cleared waivers today and is now free to sign with any team, per source,” Schefter detailed on December 1 on X. “The Eagles, a franchise for which Ertz needs 11 catches to pass Harold Carmichael and become their all-time leading receiver, are expected to have interest in re-signing him.”

Zach Ertz Wants to Sign With a Super Bowl Contender

Keep an eye on the #Ravens (Mark Andrews out for the season) and possible #Eagles renunion (still missing Dallas Goedert) as potential landing spots for Zach Ertz — should he clear waivers. The 3x Pro Bowl TE wants to play for a contender, while both Lamar Jackson and Jalen…

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman already went big-game hunting landing Shaq Leonard amid Cowboys’ interest. Now, Roseman has a chance to add another former Pro Bowler. Retired NFL star J.J. Watt broke the news of Ertz’ availability and emphasized the tight end wants to land with a Super Bowl contender.

“Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day,” Watt detailed with a November 30 message on X. “TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam [Schefter]).”