Eagles Predicted to Cut $25 Million 2-Time All-Pro in ‘Bold’ Move

It seems like a long time ago when the Philadelphia Eagles were viewed as a top Super Bowl contender after trading for two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. The move happened about one week before the NFL trade deadline as the Eagles sat at 6-1.

Few could have foreseen the Eagles’ implosion that was to come. Now, Philadelphia faces a decision on Byard’s future. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicted one bold move for every NFL franchise this offseason.

The analyst projects the Eagles will cut Byard in the coming weeks. Byard has been mentioned as a popular cap casualty in NFL rumors.

“Byard was an interesting midseason addition for the Eagles but ultimately wasn’t much help as Philadelphia crumbled down the stretch,” Schatz wrote in a February 23, 2024 article titled, “2024 NFL offseason: Bold moves, trades in free agency, draft for all 32 teams.” “He’s a good player, but he also can be used to get the Eagles some salary cap space. Cutting Byard would save the Eagles $13 million on the cap with only $1.4 million in dead money this year.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Can Save More Than $13 Million in Cap Space by Releasing Kevin Byard

Byard still has one season remaining on a two-year, $25.1 million deal. The two-time Pro Bowler is set to have a $9.6 million salary and $14.2 million cap hit in 2024.

Philly has some flexibility here as the majority of this money is not guaranteed. The Eagles would take just a $711,000 dead cap hit by releasing Byard, creating the potential for more than $13 million of cap savings.

Byard earned a respectable 74 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023. The veteran posted 75 tackles, 3 pass deflections and an interception in 10 starts for the Eagles in 2023 following the mid-season trade.

Eagles Rumors: Philly Predicted to Sign a Younger Safety After Cutting Kevin Byard

The challenge is the Eagles may opt to utilize this cap space in other areas. Schatz also predicts the Eagles will go younger at the position adding one of the top available safeties.

“How to replace Byard?” Schatz added. “Well, it’s a strong year for safeties on the free agent market, especially safeties who are still in their primes. Possible candidates for the Eagles include Antoine Winfield Jr. (26, Buccaneers); Xavier McKinney (25, Giants); and Kyle Dugger (28, Patriots).”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. would be an intriguing option for Philadelphia. Winfield is coming off an All-Pro season and was a key part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run during the 2020 season.

The All-Pro posted career highs in nearly every major statistical category in 2023. Winfield notched a career-highs in the following categories: 122 tackles, 8 quarterback hits, 6 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 12 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.

It is no surprise Winfield is projected to land a massive payday. Spotrac predicts Winfield’s market value is a five-year, $92 million contract. Yet, the Eagles may not have an opportunity to make a run at Winfield.

Rumors are swirling that the Bucs are likely to use the franchise tag on Winfield in 2024. This would prevent Philadelphia or another team from poaching the star safety away from Tampa Bay.