Philly Urged to Add Ex-Chargers Starter: ‘The Eagles Were Already Thin’

The Philadelphia Eagles rumors are sure to heat up at cornerback even if the team is on a bye. The Eagles are dealing with multiple injuries at the position.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder offers at least a temporary solution. The NFL analyst believes former Los Angeles Chargers corner Bryce Callahan would be a perfect fit in Philly.

“The Eagles were already thin at slot corner with Avonte Maddox tearing a pec, and that was before Bradley Roby, who was signed after Maddox went down, missed his third game in a row,” Holder wrote on November 6, 2023. “Adding Callahan now would give Callahan the bye week to get up to speed.

“Also, the corner has played for Vic Fangio or Fangio’s disciples throughout his career, and Sean Desai comes from that coaching tree, so the learning curve shouldn’t be too steep for him.”

Eagles Rumors: Potential Philadelphia Target Bryce Callahan Has 56 NFL Starts

The Eagles are 8-1 heading into the bye which makes it difficult to get too concerned over some of the roster challenges. Yet, Dallas was able to have success against Philadelphia’s secondary.

The Eagles allowing Dak Prescott to throw for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns is concerning. This combined with cornerback injuries is why Philadelphia could look at adding a veteran defender sooner rather than later.

Most recently, Callahan had 47 tackles, 6 pass deflections and career-high 3 interceptions in 15 appearances (including 11 starts) for the Chargers in 2022. The veteran also had previous stops with the Bears and Broncos. Callahan has the advantage of entering Philly (if signed) with the experience of 56 NFL starts under his belt.

Philadelphia would likely be able to land Callahan on a bargain deal. The corner played on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for Los Angeles in 2022.

Eagles News: Tight End Dallas Goedert Is a Candidate to Be Placed on Injured Reserve

Philadelphia is also dealing with an injury to starting tight end Dallas Goedert. The playmaker sustained a broken forearm that will require surgery.

Goedert is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, meaning the tight end would miss a minimum of four games. The veteran is expected to return this season.

“It was pretty clear leaving the Linc last night Eagles TE Dallas Goedert would miss some time but it wouldn’t be a season-ender,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted on November 6. “Reminiscent of last year when he missed five games around this time. Similar timeline expected on this injury.”

NFL News: Computer Projections Give the Eagles a 37.5% Chance to Beat the Chiefs in Week 11

The Eagles will hit the ground running when the team returns in Week 11 with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Chiefs. Philly puts their 8-1 record to the test at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl rematch.

Heavy Sports ran a November 7 computer simulation powered by Quarter4 and the results give the Eagles a 37.5% chance to get the win. It will be interesting to see how star quarterback Jalen Hurts performs with an extra week of rest. Hurts has been quiet in discussing the severity of his injury.