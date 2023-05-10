Eagles Could Land Former $64 Million Super Bowl Champ, Says Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles already boast one of the deepest defenses in the NFL, but the team may have a chance to add even more star power. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together the best landing spots for the top available free agents and has the Eagles signing former Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

“The Eagles don’t necessarily need another pass-rusher after logging 70 sacks last season and drafting Georgia sack artist Nolan Smith in the first round, but this feels exactly like the sort of addition general manager Howie Roseman would make,” Knox wrote on May 10, 2023.

“…Floyd is still owed $19 million in dead money from the Rams and may be amenable to a team-friendly deal with a contender. Philadelphia has $14.3 million in cap space and could make it happen. Too many pass-rushers? That isn’t a thing.”

Leonard Floyd Previously Signed a 4-Year, $64 Million Contract With the Rams

Floyd had signed a four-year, $64 million contract that was slated to run through the 2024 season, but Los Angeles opted to release the defender earlier this offseason. After going all-in during their Super Bowl run, the Rams found themselves in salary cap hell and cut stars such as Floyd and Bobby Wagner among others to get below the cap. Floyd played an integral role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run during the 2021 season.

The veteran pass rusher has been remarkably durable in recent years not missing a game since 2017. Floyd has a knack for getting to the quarterback notching at least nine sacks in three straight seasons. The former Rams linebacker had 59 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits during his 17 starts in 2022.

The good news for Floyd is the Eagles already have a bevy of defensive talent that would create additional opportunities for him to get to the quarterback given Philadelphia’s roster. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles have any more aggressive moves remaining this offseason. According to Spotrac, the Eagles have an estimated $14.2 million of cap space when considering their top-51 players.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Jalen Carter: ‘None of [the Rookies]’ Are ‘Ready to Play a Game Tomorrow’

One move the Eagles made to make their defense even deeper is stopping former Georgia standout Jalen Carter’s slide on draft night by moving up to No. 9 to snag the defensive tackle. Carter was once considered a potential contender for the No. 1 pick but questions about his playing shape and off-field concerns prompted the former Bulldogs star to drop slightly during the first round. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni attempted to squash any lingering concerns about Carter’s physical conditioning.

“I think that what you’ll see when we’re going out there is that we’re trying to get everybody back into shape- football-playing shape,” Sirianni explained during a May 5 press conference. “These guys have been in hotels. They’ve been on 30 visits. They’ve been getting ready for pro days. They’ve been getting ready for the combine. So, to say any of them are in really good football shape and they are ready to play a game tomorrow, I would say that’s inaccurate. None of those guys are.

“So, today was not about finding out what their conditioning level was. Today was about going out there and my coaching points to our coaches were, ‘Listen, their bodies are not ready to play yet.’ This is all about protecting the players while still getting ready to play.”