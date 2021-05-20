NFL Trade Rumors: 4 Possible ‘Win-Win’ Moves for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will clear $8.5 million in salary-cap space once they designate Zach Ertz as a post-June 1 cut. The move has taken longer than expected but it’s still bound to happen.

According to OverTheCap, the Eagles have roughly $4.3 million in team cap space right now. They have $39.8 million tied up in dead money, including that $33.8 albatross committed to Carson Wentz. So the financials make it highly unlikely they could pull off a blockbuster trade prior to training camp. Sorry, that means no Aaron Rodgers.

But Philadelphia is primed to pounce on a few minor moves at positions of need. Tight end and cornerback stick out there. There has also been talk of them bringing in another veteran quarterback. The Eagles have a ton of draft assets to give up in a trade. Remember, competition at every position is the top priority.

“I’m really excited about working with this team,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters last week. “And of course, our hopes are high, and we’re going to do everything we can do to get better every single day. That is our messaging. It’s a process. It’s a climb. We just love to climb. We love the process of trying to get better every single day in all that we do, in our core values, and then on the football field, as well.”

4 Potential Trade Targets for Eagles

Hayden Hurst, Falcons: Atlanta used the fourth overall pick in April’s draft on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. His presumed ascension up the Falcons’ depth chart could make Hurst expendable for a franchise in considerably worse cap shape than the Eagles (third-worst in football, $412,351). The 27-year-old tight end is due only $1.9 million in base salary for 2021. He made 56 catches (88 targets) for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He’s an instant Ertz replacement.

Why owners shouldn't give their GMs/HCs ultimatums: Falcons traded a 2nd round pick for Hayden Hurst last offseason https://t.co/MQqEU8YMaJ — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) May 3, 2021

Stephon Gilmore, Patriots: Gilmore has arguably been the best cornerback in the NFL for the past five years. But New England likes to cut bait with aging players before they start to decline and Gilmore turns 31 on Sept. 19. The Eagles desperately need an outside corner to pair with Darius Slay, so the need is there. However, the price tag may be a tad too high for Philly. Gilmore is due $7 million in 2021 and has been lobbying hard for a contract extension. He wants to get paid.

Stephon Gilmore as a Patriot:

🔹 PFF Grade: 1st

🔹 Single Coverage Grade: 1st

🔹 Passer Rating Allowed: 2nd pic.twitter.com/DviI0ga8PL — PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2020

Josh Rosen, 49ers: The former 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft inked a one-year extension in San Francisco back in February. He’s nothing more than a camp body at this point after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance and signed Nate Sudfeld. They are reportedly not trying to deal starter Jimmy Garoppolo, contrary to previous reports. Rosen is the odd man out. And he’s the perfect Howie Roseman prize: a Pac-12 quarterback who never reached his full potential. He had been compared to both Trent Green and Jay Cutler coming out of UCLA.

Josh Rosen handled pressure well at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/OuQH2bH6w9 — PFF (@PFF) May 9, 2018

Anthony Miller, Bears: Pro Football Focus mentioned the Eagles as the perfect landing spot for the disgruntled Bears slot receiver, referencing their trade for Golden Tate in 2018. That was prior to Philly selecting DeVonta Smith, though. However, Miller would certainly be a huge upgrade in the slot over Greg Ward Jr. Despite having a down year in 2021, including a disappointing 9.9 yards-per-catch, the 26-year-old has immense talent: 134 career receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s quick (4.4 seconds in the 40) and has great hands. And he’s cheap at $1.2 million with zero guaranteed.

