Proposed ‘Splash’ Trade Sends Eagles $45 Million Star to Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles face a decision on Haason Reddick’s future after the team has given the star pass rusher permission to seek a trade. Philadelphia appears reluctant to sign Reddick to a lucrative long-term extension.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine offered three potential trades the Eagles could explore to make a “splash” ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. One trade proposal has Philadelphia sending Reddick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.

“The Eagles have made it fairly obvious that trading Reddick before or during the draft is a move they are considering,” Ballentine wrote in a March 27, 2024 story titled, “Eagles’ Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2024 NFL Draft.” “They moved back his $1 million roster bonus to April 1, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“… The Ravens don’t usually like to sign free agents until the point where they don’t count against the compensatory formula. Trading for one wouldn’t affect the comp pick formula and would address the need with a needle-moving talent,” Ballentine continued.

“The Eagles would be cashing in on an asset whose contract is about to expire anyway while the Ravens would be gearing up for another run at the AFC championship.”

Eagles Rumors: Haason Reddick’s Next Contract Projects to be a 3-Year, $47 Million Deal

Reddick is slated to have a sizable $21.8 million cap hit in 2024. It is the final season of a three-year, $45 million contract. Spotrac projects Reddick’s market value to be something similar for his next deal: a three-year, $47.4 million contract.

For financial reasons, this trade with the Ravens makes a lot of sense. The Eagles exchange a sizable contract for a first-round prospect on a team-friendly rookie deal. If you consider this as a player for player trade, it gets more complicated.

The No. 30 selection is dangerously close to being a second-round pick. Can the player selected at No. 30 produce at anything close to the level the Eagles have come to expect from Reddick? This would be a tall task for the rookie.

The veteran has been one of the NFL’s top defenders at getting to the quarterback, posting four straight seasons with 11 or more sacks. Reddick notched 38 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 17 starts last season.

Eagles Rumors: The Falcons & Cardinals Are Potential Contenders for a Hasson Reddick Trade

It remains to be seen what Reddick’s trade value will be if the Eagles strike a deal. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals are two teams to watch as potential trade destinations for Reddick.

“The expectation leaguewide is that he is moved at some point,” Fowler noted in a March 23 edition of “SportsCenter,” via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. “The Eagles went and spent on Bryce Huff, they re-signed Josh Sweat, so they have their two pass rushers.

“Reddick appears to be the odd man out. He does want a new deal, but this is a premier guy that should have value. He wants a new contract, plus the draft capital that it’s going to take to get him. Arizona could be a team to watch because Jonathan Gannon was with him two years ago in Philly,” Fowler added.

“They had good production together. Arizona needs pass rushers. Atlanta to an extent, so there should be teams in the mix.”