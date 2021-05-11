Bears Offered Eagles $8 Million Super Bowl MVP: Report

Joe Flacco will serve as the new mentor and backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts this year. The former Super Bowl MVP can teach the youngster a lot about doing it the right way in the NFL.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles could have made a move for another former Super Bowl MVP with deep local ties. The Chicago Bears tried to trade them Nick Foles, per Inside the Birds’ reporter Adam Caplan. Foles was on the trading block throughout the offseason, but “nobody wanted him.” It’s tough out there these days.

“They fully guaranteed his $8 million back in March,” Caplan told the “Ferrall Coast to Coast” podcast. “He’s on the football team. He’s not moving. They tried to trade him to Philly and other teams. Nobody wanted him. He’s still there. He’ll back up Dalton this season.”

On Fridays show @caplannfl talked with @ScottFerrall about how the Bears plan to bring Fields along slowly Catch an all new "Ferrall Coast to Coast" Monday at 4ET/1PT on @SportsGrid, @SportsGridRadio, @1090TheMightier & @SIRIUSXM Ch. 204!#GetOnTheGrid pic.twitter.com/LQ0ckASyPq — Ferrall on SportsGrid (@FerrallonGrid) May 9, 2021

Foles is due $4 million in base salary for the season, but his $8 million signing bonus kicked in back in March. The Bears are stuck with the 32-year-old Philly legend who threw for 1,852 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games last year for Chicago. He’ll be fighting for the backup job behind Andy Dalton with first-round pick Justin Fields.

Doug Pederson Excited for Jalen Hurts

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was in town earlier this week for the Mike Quick Celebrity Invitational where he offered an opinion on the quarterback situation in Philly. Pederson didn’t appear to have any animosity toward the organization that fired him while providing positive reinforcement for Jalen Hurts.

“I’ve liked Jalen Hurts and I think now with the opportunity he has with the guys around him and getting DeVonta (Smith) and getting him in here and getting him working,” Pederson told NBC10’s John Clark. “I know that’s his buddy and just putting the pieces together. And that’s something they can build on. I’m excited for Jalen and what he can do and obviously the organization.”

Doug Pederson is back in Philly for first time since leaving Eagles, helping a great organization @FirstTeePhilly at @MikeQuickSix Celebrity Invitational “To come back to Philadelphia is special to me. It means the world to me” Hear from Doug NBC10 5 & 6pm pic.twitter.com/bJ9PSR0Mxk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 10, 2021

Pederson was the one who benched Carson Wentz for Hurts last year in Week 13. It would stand to reason he is rooting for the guy he thought gave the Eagles a spark in 2020.

NFL Releases 2021 Schedule on Wednesday

The NFL will release the 2021 schedule, including dates and times, on Wednesday during a prime-time broadcast on NFL Network at 8 p.m. The opponents are already set in stone for all 32 teams, but now fans can make their travel plans accordingly. Commissioner Roger Goodell has already promised “full stadiums” for the 2021 campaign as more and more people get vaccinated and the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

“All of us in the NFL want to see every one of our fans back,” Goodell said in late March, via ESPN. “Football is simply not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”

Here are the Eagles home and away opponents for 2021:

Home • Dallas Cowboys • New York Giants • Washington Football Team • Kansas City Chiefs • Los Angeles Chargers • New Orleans Saints • San Francisco 49ers • Tampa Bay Buccaneers Away • Dallas Cowboys • New York Giants • Washington Football Team • Atlanta Falcons • Carolina Panthers • Denver Broncos • Detroit Lions • Las Vegas Raiders • New York Jets

