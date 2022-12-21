Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Hero Named New Starting QB

It’s the time of year when a certain jolly man dusts off his magical sleigh. St. Nick is ready to once again take the reins and make everyone’s dreams come true. No, not Santa Claus — although he is probably doing the same thing — it’s a slimmer, arguably more accomplished holiday legend named Nick Foles.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Foles will be named the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts as they get set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week on Monday Night Football. That’s right, Matt Ryan has been benched for Week 16 and the two games after that. Foles is back in business. Head coach Jeff Saturday announced the move on the Colts’ website: “I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to win these last three games.”

The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 21, 2022

The Colts, at 4-9-1, are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. Indianapolis could conceivably run the table and win the AFC South. It’s the longest of long shots as they would need a lot of things to break their way, but it’s not impossible. Don’t put anything past fan-favorite Foles who has a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Thrives in Face of Failure

Foles is no stranger to December heroics after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017. He went 5-1 in relief of injured starter Carson Wentz that year, including three playoff wins en route to Super Bowl MVP honors. (For the record: Foles’ lone loss was a throwaway game where he saw very few snaps). Philadelphia legend. Forever.

“Failure is a part of life. It’s a part of building character and growing,” Foles said during his Super Bowl speech, via Complex. “Without failure, who would you be? I wouldn’t be up here if I hadn’t fallen thousands of times, made mistakes. We all are human, we all have weaknesses, and I think throughout this, just being able to share that and be transparent — I know when I listen to people speak and they share their weaknesses, I’m listening.”

Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND. pic.twitter.com/oX7MzHicAr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 21, 2022

Eagles Gift Doug Pederson’s Jaguars Cheesesteaks

Speaking of those immortal Super Bowl champions, Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars received a nice surprise courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week. They were gifted 35 cheesesteaks from a Jacksonville restaurant called Philly’s Finest after an Eagles staffer ordered them, per the Florida Times-Union. The free lunch was meant to be a token of appreciation after the Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, the Jaguars beat the Cowboys in an OT thriller — helping Philly pull ahead in the NFC East race. To thank Doug Pederson and his staff, the Eagles sent the Jags 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries from 'Philly's Finest' in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/aYAUYBX9qs — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 20, 2022

Philly’s Finest has a loyal following in the Jacksonville area. Owner Jeff Harris told the Florida Times-Union that a “massive Eagles fan club of about 200-250 people come in for every game with nearly every seat filled by 11:30 a.m. most Sundays.” The restaurant has been in business for 23 years. “We have a lot of Philly transplants,” Harris said. “So it wasn’t that crazy, but it was definitely unexpected to get a call from the Eagles.”