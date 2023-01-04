Eagles Super Bowl Champ Rips Giants over Nick Foles’ Incident: ‘That’s Where It Crossed the Line’

Players lying motionless on the field is the biggest talking point in the NFL right now as Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Protecting the modern-day gladiators has long been the league’s top priority, but sometimes it’s hard to predict what happens in between the painted lines.

Freak accidents and awkward hits can’t always be accounted for despite everyone’s best efforts. For example, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a scary neck injury on Sunday. He was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital for further observation. It sounds like Sweat is doing fine and may even return for the postseason, an ideal outcome for what was an extremely volatile situation.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles — the legendary MVP of Super Bowl LII who has a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field — was involved in a controversial collision in Week 17. The 33-year-old was sacked by New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux who celebrated by doing a mock snow angel as Foles’ body was literally convulsing on the field.

Jeff Saturday did not mince words when it came to Kayvon Thibodeax's sack celebration in front of an injured Nick Foles. Saturday was also disappointed in his own team for lack of support. pic.twitter.com/V5pRXmaqY0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2023

After the game, Colts head coach Jeff Saturday ripped Thibodeaux for a “tasteless, trash” act. He also took aim at his offensive line for not protecting Foles and retaliating in some way to show they cared. Foles was later diagnosed with a rib injury and he’s been ruled out for the regular-season finale. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterward,” Saturday told ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “Just trash. Not a fan of it at all.”

Thibodeaux defended his actions by saying he didn’t know Foles was seriously hurt immediately after the sack. Once he did, Thibodeaux got up and stopped the celebration.

“When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what,” Thibodeaux said. “I hope he gets well and I hope he is all right.”

Colts QB Nick Foles will not play in the team's season finale Sunday vs. Houston. "Really sore … lot of pain," says interim HC Jeff Saturday. Calls the Thibodeaux celebration "tasteless and trash." Adds he's disappointing the Colts linemen didn't step up in that setting. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2023

Rodney McLeod Says Thibodeaux for ‘Crossed the Line’

Colts safety Rodney McLeod won a Super Bowl alongside Foles in Philadelphia during that magical 2017 championship run. Now the two are teammates in Indianapolis and he made sure to share his opinion on what Thibodeaux’s celebration looked like to him.

“It’s disappointing when you see the fact that he took it to the sidelines and gave the sleeping antics as if he put him to sleep,” McLeod told Bleav In Colts. “And, yeah, that’s where it crossed the line, to a point where you are blatantly disrespectful now, and that’s an unwritten rule in the league.

“You just don’t cross that line and we saw that first-hand last night [with Damar Hamlin]. Imagine if that was something that somebody did in that instance. You don’t know in that moment what that injury is going to lead to.”

Kayvan Thibodeaux doing the “go to sleep” celebration while Nick Foles is getting checked for injury pic.twitter.com/8u28zGBj7n — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2023

McLeod was referring to a second act from Thibodeaux when he did the “go to sleep” celebration from the Giants sideline as doctors checked on Foles. That one was arguably worse than the snow angel. Luckily, it looks like Foles will recover and everyone can use the play as a teaching moment.

Carson Wentz Benched Again in Washington

Carson Wentz has been benched for the second time this season following the worst performance of his career. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles went 16-of-28 for 143 yards last week with 3 interceptions for a 31.4 passer rating. The Washington Commanders lost 24-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention.

So, with nothing left to play for, head coach Ron Rivera will start Taylor Heinicke in Week 18 and hinted at snaps for rookie quarterback Sam Howell. It’s been another sloppy mess for Wentz as he appears to have worn out his welcome for his third NFL franchise.