Path Clear for Philly Reunion with Nick Foles Amid Eagles QB Rumors

Nick Foles forever etched in name into Philadelphia history when he brought the Eagles their first and only Lombardi Trophy. He’s right up there with Ben Franklin and Billy Penn as darling, favorite sons of the city. So, when his name popped up trade rumors, it got some people thinking.

Foles had a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus kick in on March 18, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. That means the Chicago Bears are on the hook for half of his $8 million salary in 2022. Foles just became a much more attractive (read: cheaper) trade option for every team in the NFL. Of course, $4 million could be considered a pretty steep price for a backup quarterback, even if he is a one-time Pro Bowl MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

I'm old enough to remember when Carson Wentz and Nick Foles were both on the Eagles and everyone thought Philly was so lucky to have two really good QB's — Jeff Greenwood (@TheFantasyEng) March 17, 2022

But Foles would be an interesting name to consider for his old team. This is the same franchise that inked Joe Flacco to a a similar one-year deal worth $3.5 million last offseason. The move backfired from a playing perspective, yet the Eagles still benefited by unloading him for a conditional sixth-round pick. Foles, as everyone knows, would bring an undeniable level of nostalgia and confidence to the quarterbacks room.

The only question, would Foles’ presence make Jalen Hurts nervous? Carson Wentz could never fully handle the fan-favorite cult hero on the bench. Hurts is younger, less established – although he conducts himself in a cool, unflappable manner devoid of intimidation. And he’s already survived an entire offseason of trade rumors. Translation: it could work.

Need Foles to get cut, Minshew to get traded, and then we get our king back. https://t.co/hvL4v9qaEG — nation of howie’s #1 defender (@NationOfEagles) March 17, 2022

Seahawks, Colts Looking at Gardner Minshew?

With the spotlight off Deshaun Watson, the eyes of quarterback-needy teams turn to Baker Mayfield. He is the best starting-caliber option available in a trade unless Atlanta is truly willing to part ways with Matt Ryan. Ditto for San Francisco and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Eagles won’t be in on any of those guys but they could dangle out a nice consolation prize in Gardner Minshew.

Name to watch in trade if the Colts can't land Cousins or another proven starter: Gardner Minshew. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2022

The 25-year-old quarterback is under contract through the 2022 season at an affordable price tag of $2.5 million (via Spotrac). Minshew could be a stop-gap for Seattle, Carolina, or Indianapolis. Or maybe he takes the starter’s reins and never relinquishes them. Philadelphia could probably walk away with a fourth-round pick or better.

The Panthers had interest in Minshew at last year’s trade deadline and it never waned. New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo loved the Mississippi native when he coached him in Jacksonville. It’s a perfect fit.

Best Pass TD/INT ratio since 2019 Aaron Rodgers 8.54

Patrick Mahomes 4.21

Russell Wilson 4.00

Kirk Cousins 3.62

Gardner Minshew 3.42

Tom Brady 3.34

Deshaun Watson 3.11 *min. 800 attempts pic.twitter.com/83vqHCEQBU — Robby Snyder (@RobbySnyder) March 13, 2022

Don’t rule out the Seahawks or Colts from making a trade for Minshew. Both teams have already checked in on his availability, according to multiple reports. Seattle is an interesting case study, one explored in depth by Tyler Alsin of Field Gulls.

Top QB Prospect Prepping for Pro Days

Four of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft will participate in Pro Days starting on March 21. Those prospective first-rounders include Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Mailk Willis (Liberty), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati). The Eagles have scouted all four players while interviewing Corral at the NFL Scouting Combine.

A busy week ahead for the NFL draft process, as 4 of the top QBs have their Pro Day: Monday: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Tuesday: Malik Willis, Liberty

Wednesday: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Thursday: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

Will they travel to their workouts to gather even more information? Knowing the Eagles, they will. General manager Howie Roseman prides himself on leaving “no stone unturned.”