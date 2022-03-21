Path Clear for Philly Reunion with Nick Foles Amid Eagles QB Rumors

Nick Foles forever etched in name into Philadelphia history when he brought the Eagles their first and only Lombardi Trophy. He’s right up there with Ben Franklin and Billy Penn as darling, favorite sons of the city. So, when his name popped up trade rumors, it got some people thinking.
Foles had a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus kick in on March 18, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. That means the Chicago Bears are on the hook for half of his $8 million salary in 2022. Foles just became a much more attractive (read: cheaper) trade option for every team in the NFL. Of course, $4 million could be considered a pretty steep price for a backup quarterback, even if he is a one-time Pro Bowl MVP and Super Bowl MVP.
But Foles would be an interesting name to consider for his old team. This is the same franchise that inked Joe Flacco to a a similar one-year deal worth $3.5 million last offseason. The move backfired from a playing perspective, yet the Eagles still benefited by unloading him for a conditional sixth-round pick. Foles, as everyone knows, would bring an undeniable level of nostalgia and confidence to the quarterbacks room.
The only question, would Foles’ presence make Jalen Hurts nervous? Carson Wentz could never fully handle the fan-favorite cult hero on the bench. Hurts is younger, less established – although he conducts himself in a cool, unflappable manner devoid of intimidation. And he’s already survived an entire offseason of trade rumors. Translation: it could work.
Seahawks, Colts Looking at Gardner Minshew?
With the spotlight off Deshaun Watson, the eyes of quarterback-needy teams turn to Baker Mayfield. He is the best starting-caliber option available in a trade unless Atlanta is truly willing to part ways with Matt Ryan. Ditto for San Francisco and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Eagles won’t be in on any of those guys but they could dangle out a nice consolation prize in Gardner Minshew.
The 25-year-old quarterback is under contract through the 2022 season at an affordable price tag of $2.5 million (via Spotrac). Minshew could be a stop-gap for Seattle, Carolina, or Indianapolis. Or maybe he takes the starter’s reins and never relinquishes them. Philadelphia could probably walk away with a fourth-round pick or better.
The Panthers had interest in Minshew at last year’s trade deadline and it never waned. New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo loved the Mississippi native when he coached him in Jacksonville. It’s a perfect fit.
Don’t rule out the Seahawks or Colts from making a trade for Minshew. Both teams have already checked in on his availability, according to multiple reports. Seattle is an interesting case study, one explored in depth by Tyler Alsin of Field Gulls.
Top QB Prospect Prepping for Pro Days
Four of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft will participate in Pro Days starting on March 21. Those prospective first-rounders include Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Mailk Willis (Liberty), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati). The Eagles have scouted all four players while interviewing Corral at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Will they travel to their workouts to gather even more information? Knowing the Eagles, they will. General manager Howie Roseman prides himself on leaving “no stone unturned.”