Browns Expected to Sign Ex-Eagles QB, Former CB Traded

The moves are happening fast and furious on roster cut-down day around the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are down to 69 players after watching their former third-string quarterback clear waivers. Nick Mullens will join the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad later today, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Philadelphia waived Mullens on Saturday following a trade for Gardner Minshew. The one-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers had a forgettable training camp and preseason. He completed one of five passes for four yards and two interceptions – that’s a zero passer rating – in the first preseason game. He went 5-of-10 for 27 yards and a pick in the second exhibition contest, then 10-of-24 for 98 yards on Friday night versus New York. Mullens had inked a one-year deal worth $970,000, with $200,000 guaranteed in Philly.

The #Browns are expected to sign veteran QB Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today, sources say. Mullens was recently released by the #Eagles. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021

“You hear about Eagles fans, Eagles tradition, Eagles history, I’ve always thought the helmet was one of the coolest in football, so being able to wear the helmet and work with these coaches in this environment, which is filled with energy, it’s been great so far,” Mullens told the Eagles’ website early in camp. “I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I’m working hard and feeling good. The elbow is fine and I feel like I know what I’m doing in the offense.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Sidney Jones Gets Traded to Seattle

Former Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones is on the move again after getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Jones, a second-round pick in 2017, never lived up to the hype in Philly but he enjoyed a solid 2020 campaign in Jacksonville. The Jaguars received a 2022 sixth-rounder in exchange for Jones.

Injuries have been the story for Jones dating back to his pro day in 2017 when he tore his Achilles tendon. He started a career-high six games last season and made two interceptions (nine passes defensed) and 26 tackles. Pro Football Focus handed him a 71.3 coverage grade on 180 snaps. The 25-year-old has seen action in 31 total games over four NFL seasons.

New #Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones played 180 coverage snaps last season per @PFF. He allowed a 51.4 percent completion rate and three touchdowns while also registering a pair of interceptions and seven pass break ups. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 31, 2021

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took heat last summer when the team cut Jones. He also parted ways with cornerback Rasul Douglas. Defensive end Derek Barnett is the only player from the 2017 draft class remaining on the roster. Yes, mistakes have been made in recent drafts.

“I do think that when we look back at the last few years’ draft classes, overall, they’re pretty good,” Roseman told reporters last year. “There are a lot of guys playing for us. That doesn’t mean that we haven’t made mistakes, and that we can’t do a better job.”

#Eagles 2017 Draft Class 👀

Rd 1, Derek Barnett, DE(starter)

Rd 2,Sidney Jones, CB(bench)

Rd 3,Rasul Douglas, CB(bench)

Rd 4,Mack Hollins, WR✖️

Rd 4,(From MIN) Donnel Pumphrey, RB,✖️

Rd 5,Shelton Gibson, WR,✖️

Rd 5,(Comp pick,) Nate Gerry, S ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Rd 6,Elijah Qualls, DT ✖️ — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) December 3, 2019

Figuring Out the RB Depth Chart

The Eagles have waived three running backs – Kerryon Johnson, Jason Huntley, Elijah Holyfield – and more cuts should be coming this afternoon. Miles Sanders is entrenched as the starter, with Kenneth Gainwell and Jordan Howard pushing for the backup spot. Boston Scott will likely be the fourth guy on the depth chart (assuming they keep four backs).

Miles Sanders: "My confidence is through the roof with this offensive line. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I think we can do special things with this O-line." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 30, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni has talked about relying on his rushers to wear multiple hats, including catching the ball out of the backfield and picking up blitzes in pass protection. He won’t be afraid to rotate everyone in.

“We just like to keep guys fresh. If Miles needs a break, we’ll have a guy in there to sub him,” Sirianni said. “Then also, too, with our passing game, there are definitely things Miles can do, but we also have some other backs, like with Kenny [Gainwell], rotate in, and Boston [Scott] is doing a good job of that as well.”