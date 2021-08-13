Eagles QB Roasted on Twitter, Hits Roster Bubble

It wasn’t all good for the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday night’s preseason opener. Third-stringer Nick Mullens put on a clinic on how not to play quarterback in the NFL.

Mullens, a free agent signee, was brought in to push Joe Flacco for the backup job. He seemed to have the edge heading into the first exhibition game. His passes were crisper in summer practices, more in rhythm than Flacco.

Then the lights turned on and the one-time Super Bowl MVP showed up. Mullens was left in the dark: 1-of-5 for four yards and two interceptions. No first downs.

Flacco outplayed Mullens by an embarrassingly wide margin against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished 10-of-17 for 178 yards, with a score on a timely strike to Quez Watkins. It was so lopsided that some were calling for the Eagles to sign another quarterback. Mullens might be on the roster bubble.

Sirianni Downplays Mullens’ Bad Outing

Sirianni didn’t sound like a coach ready to abandon ship and hit the waiver wire. Mullens is having a great camp, his first in Philly after three seasons in San Francisco.

He blamed Mullens’ first pick on a miscommunication on a blitz pickup in the Eagles’ backfield. That one was forgiven. The second interception? Not so much.

Here is how Sirianni explained the situation:

Well, I know the first interception we were hot, and we lost the back in the backfield. He was supposed – he kind of got held up and got tripped up with the defensive end. Those things happen. So, he had to throw it on time and Tyree [Jackson] just wasn’t there yet. So, I’m not concerned about that. The second one, you know, I would like to see him hit the check down, and he wants that one back, too. No concern. He’s been having a good camp, and just got to learn from the mistakes and get better.

Mullens Brings Impressive Credentials to QB Room

Don’t judge a book by its cover. And never judge a quarterback from just one game. Mullens entered Eagles’ camp with some impressive credentials. He was a reliable fill-in starter for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. And turned heads at times.

Mullens has thrown for 4,405 yards in his first 16 career starts, a remarkable stat that trails only NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes (5,100) during the same span. He has hit at least 200 passing yards in all 16 starts as well.

“I feel like I’m coming along and making the progress I want to see,” Mullens told reporters after Day 3 of camp. “I’m here to help the QB room and if I get called on, I’m going to step on the field and deliver. I like everything about the offense. We know we have to work and grind and get better. That is kind of what training camp is always all about.”