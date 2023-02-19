Cardinals Set to Steal Top Eagles Assistant Coach: Report

Make it two coordinators and an assistant coach on the list of things to replace this offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals are hiring linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their new defensive coordinator, according to several reports.

Multiple teams tried to lure Rallis away from the Eagles, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Rallis served under Jonathan Gannon for two seasons in Philly and now he’ll follow the former Eagles defensive coordinator out to the desert. He was considered a bit of a linebacker whisperer for his role in molding T.J. Edwards into a young stud, as well as his ability to get the most out of veteran Kyzir White and rookie Nakobe Dean.

The 29-year-old instantly becomes the youngest coordinator in the NFL, although he’s a quick study who has been fast-tracked through the ranks. Rallis began his coaching career at Wake Forest in 2017 as a quality control coach before moving on to the NFL. His ability to develop linebackers during stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles made him a rising star assistant.

Multiple teams tried to lure Nick Rallis in the past few hours after Arizona made its offer. But Gannon and the #Cardinals won out. A fast-rising assistant. https://t.co/6C07ejpYPE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2023

Head coach Nick Sirianni gushed about Rallis during a 2021 interview where he dead-panned that he could still suit up and play linebacker. He said the “ceiling is so high” for Rallis and cited his contagious energy for rubbing off on everybody in the building.

“I really like his energy. This guy loves football,” Sirianni said in 2021, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I just don’t know if there’s a better compliment than that. He eats, drinks and sleeps ball. He loves it. He loves it. And that’s contagious. And I can feel that. I can feel it. And just to hear him talk about linebacker play, he’s intense.”

Eagles Continue Search for New Defensive Coordinator

The Eagles officially began their search for Jonathan Gannon’s replacement earlier this week by interviewing Vance Joseph. The Cardinals parted ways with the accomplished 50-year-old before tabbing Nick Rallis for the position. Joseph’s experience is impressive and lengthy, including a two-year run as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He is also a candidate to rejoin the Broncos as defensive coordinator under new head coach Sean Payton.

The Eagles have requested permission to interview Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per league source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 17, 2023

Philadelphia also requested permission to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports was the first to report it. Desai began his coaching career at Temple University as a defensive and special teams coach from 2006 until 2010. He earned a doctorate in educational administration at Temple, then served as an adjunct professor there for two years.

They'll look in-house on offense (Brian Johnson), defense–possibly inside as well (D. Wilson)), but there are some good choices on outside in order to run same scheme: Sean Desai (Fangio disciple would be one of them). https://t.co/mThBkSSLYn — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 14, 2023

The 39-year-old worked his way up the ranks over a nine-year run with the Chicago Bears before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021. Desai is a Vic Fangio disciple and leans on him for career advice to this day, hence why the Eagles are so intrigued.

Eagles Make 2 Roster Moves, Futures Contracts

The Eagles announced two minor roster moves on Friday when they signed safety Andre Chachere and center Cameron Tom. They’ll be added to the 90-man offseason roster which includes 14 players inked to futures contracts. The Eagles signed Devon Allen, Tyrie Cleveland, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson, Roderick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Matt Leo, Davion Taylor, and Mario Goodrich last week.

Chachere was one of this reporter’s standouts from 2022 training camp, a guy who knows how to finish tackles and hustle on special teams. The 6-foot, 200-pounder saw action in seven games (141 special-teams snaps) and made five total tackles this season.