Nick Sirianni Shares Untold Story of Andy Reid ‘Firing’ Him

Anytime there is a regime change on an NFL franchise the new coaching staff must make excruciatingly hard decisions. They are tasked with filling the ranks with a balanced blend of wise old sages and young whipper snappers. Sometimes it just comes down to personal relationships.

In the case of Nick Sirianni, he just didn’t know Andy Reid well enough to escape the chopping block. He was wide receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs when Big Red took the helm in 2013. Reid had no beef with the young assistant, but he wanted David Culley – his senior offensive assistant from Philadelphia, now the head coach in Houston – to serve in that role. Sirianni was shown the door, sight unseen, despite four years in Kansas City.

On Friday (Oct. 1), Sirianni was asked about his past experiences with Reid. The first-year head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles smiled and shared the full unedited version of getting fired:

So, I was coaching there as Coach Reid got there. Well, I was in there 2012 and Coach Reid was there in 2013. And so, you know, I was a wide receiver coach, then. So, Coach Reid was charged with the task of telling me I wasn’t working there anymore. So, you know, but he was awesome. It was actually an awesome conversation I had with him. And I really respected the fact that he took time to meet with me, tell me what he had heard about me. But he had a guy, he had David Culley. And David Culley who’s now, obviously, we know all know where he is. And so, you know, but he took the time to meet with me. In fact, I thought about that when I had to do the same thing this year when I had to tell a guy that I had a guy in place here and I handled the situation like Coach Reid did for me because I always respected that.

Nick Sirianni on learning from Andy Reid and other great play-callers. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/T6kdDRPE8a — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 1, 2021

LeSean McCoy Tells Tale of First Camp

Former Eagles great LeSean McCoy officially retired from the NFL on Oct. 1 during a one-day visit to Lincoln Financial Field. The franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards got emotional talking about Reid – the coach who drafted him 53rd overall in 2009 – and described his first training camp in Philly.

A legend in every sense of the word. I am honored to have been a very small part of your Hall of Fame career!! Mission Accomplished bro!! WELL DONE!! @CutonDime25 https://t.co/FCPYq7e7ly — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) September 30, 2021

Well, actually it was in Bethlehem, PA as the Eagles were still spending the summer months practicing at Lehigh University. McCoy remembered being awe struck walking into the facility and seeing Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook, guys he grew up admiring in nearby Harrisburg, PA.

“My first training camp I see Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and I’m like, ‘holy s***’, I remember having them guys, their posters on my wall,” McCoy said. “I remember watching the Chunky Soup commercials [with McNabb], and then actually, in reality, to be playing with them. That was something that was special to me and it was amazing to be a part of that.”

Chiefs Update Injury Report for Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out three players for Sunday’s game (Oct. 3) versus Philly. Reid’s squad will be without starting cornerback Charvarius Ward (quadriceps) and starting defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) in Week 4. In addition, veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton remains in the concussion protocol.

Charvarius Ward with a one-handed interception in the end zone! 😮 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/d885XFNzVI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2019

No one else was listed questionable or doubtful. The Chiefs will also be missing linebacker Willie Gay (injured reserve) and guard Kyle Long (PUP list). Yes, he is the brother of Eagles fan-favorite Chris Long.