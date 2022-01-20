Nick Sirianni Addresses Possible Changes to Eagles’ Coaching Staff

Jonathan Gannon has emerged as a trendy head-coaching pick around the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator has interviewed for three openings: the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos. All three teams walked away impressed with the smooth-talking 39-year-old.

Whether Gannon returns to Philly will play out organically. The Eagles have given him their blessing to chase his head-coaching dreams. Meanwhile, the beat goes on back at the NovaCare Complex where head coach Nick Sirianni looks ahead to his 2022 coaching staff. He hopes to keep the band together, including Gannon as well as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and special teams coordinator Michael Clay.

“Really, really like this staff and everything that we have in this staff right here,” Sirianni said. “I think that it’s a great group of guys that work well together. As of right now, again, I’m evaluating everything like I would at the end of the year.

“I’m evaluating every player. I’m meeting with every player. I’m evaluating every coach. I’m meeting with every coach. I’m really happy with the people we have in this building. I’m really happy with the staff that we have, and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

One of the reported sticking points that led to Doug Pederson’s dismissal was that ownership didn’t like his choices for assistant coaches. They weren’t flashy enough. They didn’t speak to a team trying to improve. Sirianni hasn’t yet scheduled his end-of-year meeting with Jeffrey Lurie, but one would think one of the most invested owners in the NFL will have input on what happens next.

“I look forward to doing that as well, to be able to talk through all of the things of this season — after a long season, being able to talk through all those things,” Sirianni said of meeting with Lurie. “Yeah, look forward to all those meetings that we’re having.”

Trying to Convince Jason Kelce to Return

Coaches aren’t the only ones who could ditch Sirianni. Jason Kelce has flirted with retirement over the past two offseasons and a myriad of ailments in 2021 (knee, foot, COVID-19) might make the decision easier for him.

The All-Pro center took a long walk off the field after Sunday’s 31-15 playoff loss, prompting some to speculate he was done. Sirianni is doing everything in his power to convince Kelce to stay, like sending him two kegs of beer (via Dave Zangaro).

Biggest Regret? Starting Off 2-5

The biggest regret for Sirianni when reflecting on the 2021 season was how slow the team started. The Eagles put themselves in a hole by going 2-5 over the first seven weeks. Yes, they recovered and made an impressive playoff push as those flowers took root. But “starting fast” is at the top of Sirianni’s priority list for 2022.

“You never want to put yourself in a hole where you’re 2-5 to start things off. You want to start off better than what we started off,” Sirianni said. “But you see around the league all the time where teams maybe start off quick and then fade off. I think what’s important, and where I’m happy with this team, is that this team did get a little bit better each week where we were playing our better football later in the year.”