NFL Rumors: Eagles Working on ‘Priority’ Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles love to get franchise cornerstones locked up to long-term deals before the market explodes. With Jalen Hurts inked to a five-year extension, all eyes turn to head coach Nick Sirianni as he enters his third season at the helm. The Eagles are probably going to want to get a deal done soon.

Sirianni was signed to a five-year contract worth $30 million to $35 million (via NBC Sports Boston) in 2021, which pays him roughly $6 to $7 million per year. Those numbers keep the one-time offensive coordinator squarely out of the top-10 highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, combined with a wild-card playoff spot in his first year, Sirianni is most likely due for a raise. It’s something that plugged-in reporter Derrick Gunn mentioned at the beginning of the offseason.

“Knowing Howie Roseman the way I do, I would think that would be a priority after getting the Jalen Hurts’ deal done,” Gunn told JAKIB Sports. “Nick Sirianni has shown in two seasons that he is a quality coach. His offense is creative. Players gravitate towards him. Howie Roseman is very good at identifying people in the building they want to keep beyond their existing contracts … if I’m betting on Howie Roseman, I say the contract is done before the season starts this year.”

"If knowing Howie Roseman the way I do, I would think that would be a priority after getting the Jalen Hurts deal done… I say the contract is done before the season starts this year." – Derrick Gunn on Nick Sirianni extension

Vote of Confidence from Owner Jeffrey Lurie

Nick Sirianni has something else crucial to long-term job security: strong support from ownership and the front office. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman have gone on record multiple times declaring how much they revere the culture that the head coach has cultivated. Hearing them speak prior to the Super Bowl only added credence to the belief that a new contract was in the works.

“The coaches, I can’t overestimate the value of the coaches,” Lurie told reporters on January 29. “Nick is outstanding, smart, connects with everybody, cares, is passionate.”

"We want so much more. You don't just shift your focus right now to Super Bowl. It's still one day at a time. We know what our next goal is." -Nick Sirianni to Eagles in lockeroom after clinching top seed Eagles owner Jeff Lurie gives Nick game ball

pic.twitter.com/2w6nM6Wf0H — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 9, 2023

Then, in late March, Lurie heaped more praise on Sirianni when talking about his approach to hiring new coaches. He left no stone overturned in his search to replace offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“He was relentless, Nick was, and this is something I really appreciate about him,” Lurie told reporters on March 28. “He not only grinds on football and on connections and culture, but when it came time, and this was a first for him when it came time to figure out who was going to replace the coordinator you lost, he was relentless.”

Instructions to Eagles Players, Staff

The Eagles will report for training camp on July 25. The team was last together on June 8 for the completion of offseason workouts and minicamps. And, before they left for their summer break, Sirianni provided strict instructions for his players and staff.

“You want them to come back in great shape, and you want them to make sure they’re doing the right things off the field,” Sirianni told reporters. “But those would be the main two things that I’m going to say after practice would be to come back in the best shape of your life and make sure we’re doing the right things to stay out of the news. Those are the main things we’d be talking about.”