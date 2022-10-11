Eagles Address Alarming Trend in Dallas Cowboys Rivalry

The Dallas Cowboys are coming into Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football with a good deal of momentum. No one would dare call them the better team — not from a talent standpoint — but they might have the mental advantage.

Dallas has taken three straight contests over the Philadelphia Eagles while winning seven of their last nine matchups dating back to 2017. The Cowboys are also the reigning NFC East champions, for whatever that’s worth. Which isn’t much in Nick Sirianni’s mind.

“We don’t care about that,” the head coach said. “We know how big of a game it is because it’s the Cowboys and we know how big of a game it is because it’s the next one and we know how big of a game it is because it’s a division game.

“We’re just going to go about our business that way to prepare like we always prepare and leave no stone unturned. So, we don’t get wrapped up in that. The best teams I’ve been on don’t get too wrapped up in all those different things and they go about their business this week to get ready.”

Sirianni pointed out that the Eagles hadn’t won a game in Arizona since 2001 prior to Sunday. Philly fans boarded flights en masse and turned State Farm Stadium into an Eagles pep rally during a 20-17 win. The past is the past. The 2022 Eagles are focused on the here and now.

“What we’re doing this week has nothing to do with what happened in 2001 in Arizona,” Sirianni said. “This is a whole new year, whole new players. What does Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson] care about what the series have been in the past? A.J. [Brown] doesn’t care about that.”

Jason Kelce Expects to Play vs. Cowboys

All eyes were on Jason Kelce after he exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. He limped off the field and later diagnosed it as a “lower ankle sprain” on his left foot. He fought through the pain and returned to start the third quarter, missing only three total snaps (70 out of 73). The All-Pro center doesn’t expect to miss the Cowboys game despite undergoing an MRI.

Jason Kelce said after the #Eagles game that he suffered a lower ankle sprain on his left foot. ”I tend to be dramatic,” he said of going into the locker room. Said he doesn’t expect to miss the Cowboys game on Sunday, which would be his 128th consecutive start at center. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 10, 2022

Sirianni called Kelce a “f****** warrior” in the post-game locker room. His Willis Reed act got everyone fired up.

“I admire the way he plays the game, his toughness. He’s relentless,” Jalen Hurts told reporters. “He’s everything I admire in a competitor. He’s one of the greatest to play the position and he’s in an air of his own.”

Nick Sirianni acknowledges Jason Kelce for playing hurt: ‘62 is a f***ing warrior” pic.twitter.com/mf3rPR2Gpd — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 10, 2022

Scouting Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott

There is a chance that Dak Prescott could return to action this week. He has been sidelined since September 12 after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. Prescott is listed day to day, but he’s expected to throw in a workout on Wednesday to gauge his recovery.

Dak Prescott said tonight he’s gripping the football now and labels himself as “day-to-day” — looking to take the next step in practice in Week 6. “Things are happening fast.” – Dak Will he throw to WRs this week? “I’ll push and start doing all of that.” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, backup Cooper Rush has guided the Cowboys to four straight wins in Prescott’s absence. Dallas could decide to keep the status quo.

Sirianni told reporters he was too early in his preparations to share any differences between Prescott and Rush. He hadn’t talked to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon about a gameplan yet. However, Sirianni thinks very highly of Rush as a quarterback. He got some inside information from Eagles assistant Alex Tanney who was a teammate of Rush on the New York Giants in 2020.

“But I will say that Cooper Rush has done an excellent job,” Sirianni said. “I think the perception was like, oh, Dak is hurt and they’re in big trouble. This is a good football team, and this is a well-coached football team with really good football players all over it. So you’re seeing that they’ve weathered the storm, and that speaks a lot of who Cooper Rush is.”