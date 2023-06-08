Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Addresses DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins remains the most tantalizing free agent in recent NFL history. A five-time Pro Bowl playmaker without a home is an extremely intriguing situation to monitor for any team, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has maintained throughout the offseason that is 100% comfortable with his current receivers room. It’s the same message he sent last year when Odell Beckham Jr. was available. The PR guru specifically called out starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as offseason whipping boy Quez Watkins. Sirianni, at least on the record, isn’t looking to reorganize the depth chart.

“I’m really pleased with the group that we have,” Sirianni told reporters on June 8. “Howie [Roseman] and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better but I really love the room that we have. I think we got a really phenomenal room, led by A.J. [Brown] and DeVonta [Smith] who have had great springs and I’m excited about Quez [Watkins] and I’m excited about OZ [Olamide Zaccheaus] and I’m just excited. And Britain Covey has taken another step. We got some young guys in the fold that I really like, so I’m really pleased with that room.”

The Eagles currently have $13.45M in cap space, which is 11th in the NFL. If DeAndre Hopkins is willing to sign a one-year deal, Howie should absolutely be interested. pic.twitter.com/m6r5SPPLHf — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) May 27, 2023

That being said, don’t think it hasn’t crossed his mind. Sirianni did leave the right amount of uncertainty floating out there about Hopkins. The Eagles have been known to swoop in last-minute for Godfather-type deals.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Sirianni said, “but I really like our room and I’m really pleased with that room.”

Quez Watkins Gets Singled Out as Spring Star

Nick Sirianni doesn’t like to divulge the names of players who stood out during OTAs. The reasons are two-fold: one, it puts increased pressure on the said player; second, it leaves out everyone else grinding hard to impress the coaching staff.

WRs DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, who Nick Sirianni said was one of the players who stood out during OTAs, stretch before practice #Eagles pic.twitter.com/uABRE44HRm — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 8, 2023

But, perhaps due to the negative noise surrounding Quez Watkins outside the NovaCare Complex, he was willing to gush about his starting slot receiver during his end-of-spring press conference.

Sirianni said: “I love his attitude of, and I’ve said this to him, and I have no problem saying it here, like, ‘oh, some people around here — and it’s not in this building, we have a ton of confidence in Quez Watkins — but I kind of sense from him, and he’s never said this but I kind of sense like, ‘oh, some people think I stink … wait, wait.’ And that’s how he’s attacked every day.

“That’s how he’s attacked practices. And I really think that he looks really good, and we know he’s got a lot of talent and I’m excited about that. And I really like the way he’s went about his business because he can’t control anything but what he can control.”

Jalen Hurts Poised to Take Another ‘Jump’

There is a report saying that the Eagles believe Jalen Hurts can take “another major jump” in his development. Coming off an MVP-caliber campaign, the organization sees more meat on the bone. Hurts, who inked a $255 million contract this offseason, is looking to become an elite pocket passer in 2023.

“Jalen might be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life,” Sirianni said. “He’s just always looking to get better, and that’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable and he just keeps getting better and he keeps getting better and he keeps getting better. And so I do, I see another jump in everything that he’s done with the accuracy, with the decision making.”