Nick Sirianni Announces New Eagles Coaching Intern

Head coach Nick Sirianni often brings up fond memories of his days with the Chargers and Colts. Keenan Allen is one name that puts a smile on the one-time wide receivers coach. Zach Pascal is another.

Sirianni loves players who can stick their feet in the turf and cut on a dime. Now he’s added one of those “nuanced route runners” to the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Sirianni announced that Dontrelle Inman had been hired as an intern for 2022, similar to what he did last season with Eddie Royal.

“We have an intern that just got here the other day, Dontrelle Inman, who was a big-time playmaker for us with the Chargers and one of my favorites guys I coached,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s looking to transition into coaching now that his career is over. He was one of the smarter guys I’ve been around.”

Inman bounced around in the NFL for nearly a decade, with stops in Los Angeles/San Diego, Indianapolis, Chicago, New England, and Washington. His best season came in 2016 when he set career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (810), and touchdowns (4). Guess who his coach was that year? Yup, it was Sirianni.

Inman first got on the Chargers’ radar in 2014 after a breakout season with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Sirianni was trying to draw the comparison between that experience and the Eagles’ decision to sign USFL standout Lance Lenior.

“His first preseason game and he’s in a battle. It’s his third year as a pro and he’s in a battle for a roster spot,” Sirianni said of Inman. “He catches a long go-ball for a touchdown against the Cowboys and we’re like, ‘Whoa, we got something here, right?’ We’ll take a look at good players from anywhere, right? So excited to have Lance [Lenoir], and I’m excited for the guys from the USFL that have landed on teams. That’s good for the NFL.”

Nick Sirianni mentioned tonight that former NFL WR Dontrelle Inman, who played for Nick in both San Diego and Indy, has joined the Eagles' staff as a coaching intern. Inman played seven NFL seasons, retiring after 2020. Had 188-2,445-13 as an undrafted FA out of Virginia. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 8, 2022

Deciding How Long to Play Starters in Preseason Opener

The Eagles open up the preseason on Friday (August 12) against the New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. It’s unclear how long the starters will play (if any) but early indications appear to be a series or two. That’s how Sirianni played it last preseason and the head coach hinted at sticking to the same script.

“Still sorting through all that. We don’t have to make that decision until Friday. We’ll probably make it a little bit sooner than that, but still sorting through that,” Sirianni said. “Last year we played them, I want to say two series each. We felt like that was a good formula. I’m not committing to that yet.”

Zach Pascal Returns From Food Poisoning

Zach Pascal made his training camp debut on Saturday after a pretty serious bout with food poisoning. The newest Eagles receiver told reporters he ate a bad quesadilla and spent four days in the hospital. It wasn’t good.

“Last couple of days it was rough. I wouldn’t wish this on no man at all,” Pascal said, via Dave Spadaro. “I feel good. I’m trying to make sure I can take care of what I can take care of, and that’s my body to get to where I was.”