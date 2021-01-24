Eagles Officially Tab New Head Coach, Steal 2 Colts Assistants

The Philadelphia Eagles finally made it official on Sunday: Nick Sirianni will be the 24th head coach in franchise history. He replaces Doug Pederson after a wildly successful five-year run that included a Super Bowl title.

The Sirianni announcement was a formality after ESPN broke the hire late last week. The 39-year-old has started to assemble his coaching staff in Philly, too. According to NFL Network, the former offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts has selected Jonathan Gannon as Eagles defensive coordinator and Kevin Patullo as offensive pass game coordinator.

Gannon spent three seasons with Sirianni in Indianapolis as defensive backs coach (and nine total years with the Colts) following stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams. The Colts secondary ranked eighth-best against the pass in 2020 (332.1 yards per game) and tied for third in total interceptions (15) in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Patullo comes over after one season as a pass-game specialist for the Colts following a two-year stint there as wide receivers coach. He has 15 years of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. Indianapolis ranked 11th-best in passing offense in 2020 (253.3 yards per game) while finishing with 24 touchdowns through the air.

Official: Nick Sirianni has been named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zMV95oIXFV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 24, 2021

Duce Staley Wants Out of Eagles Contract

The biggest storyline on the coaching staff has been about what to do about Duce Staley. Would Sirianni name the long-time Eagles assistant the new offensive coordinator in Philly? Remember, Staley was passed over for that role last year as well as striking out twice for the head-coaching gig. Well, the 48-year-old has finally had enough.

Staley, who had been linked to the Chicago Bears, has informed the team that he wants out of his contract. The assistant head coach and running backs coach will leave Philly after 10 years on the coaching staff. He also spent seven years in a midnight green jersey as a beloved player where he ranks fifth all-time in rushing yards (4,807).

I’m told Duce Staley has asked out of his deal with Eagles He has several other opportunities to explore It seems Eagles have filled a lot of the positions on offense pic.twitter.com/wHlV75kAhn — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 24, 2021

Eagles Candidates for Offensive Coordinator

Sirianni is also working fast to round out his offensive coaching staff. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are set to interview Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for the same title in Philly.

Steichen just completed his first full season as offensive coordinator out there after a three-year run as quarterbacks coach. He was credited for helping rookie quarterback Justin Herbert win PFWA Rookie of the Year honors. Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions in 15 starts.

Along with Curtis Modkins, the #Eagles are interviewing #Chargers OC Shane Steichen today for their vacant OC job, per source. https://t.co/QIydmvkBIG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

The Eagles are also speaking to Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins for the vacant offensive coordinator role, per Mike Klis of 9News. Modkins has 25 years of coaching experience, including a stint as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator in 2016 under Chip Kelly.

He served in the same role for the Buffalo Bills from 2010-12, with impressive stops in between as a running backs coach for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. He has previously worked with Eagles rusher Jordan Howard.

Curtis Modkins was Chip Kelly’s OC for one season in San Francisco in 2016 and they were ranked last in points and 2nd to last in offensive yards https://t.co/LglZ2lSMfs pic.twitter.com/MHgLTo00Zw — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 24, 2021

