Eagles Breakout Star ‘Likely’ Headed to IR, Jordan Howard Update

The starting linebacker picture was just starting to come into focus for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now it’s a bit more blurry after one of their newly-minted starters appears headed for injured reserve. Davion Taylor could miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain.

Taylor, a third-rounder in 2020, had been dealing with a knee bruise at practice last week and then re-aggravated it during Sunday’s game. He exited in the first quarter and never returned. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Taylor is “likely” hitting injured reserve before promising “more information.” The bad news came on the same day that fellow starting linebacker T.J. Edwards received a one-year contract extension.

“He’s playing really good football right now. So excited to have him locked up for next year,” Sirianni said of Edwards. “As far as what we’re asking him to do, is just be around the ball, be physical to the football. When you watch T.J. come after the ball, he’s getting some production in the pass game, but when you watch him come and get an attempt at the tackle, he’s always punching at the ball.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni referencing TJ Edwards: “Those guys from Wisconsin … my experience with those guys are that they’re tough and they’re nasty and they can play physical ball.” #Badgers — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) November 22, 2021

Alex Singleton slid into Taylor’s spot against New Orleans while Genard Avery saw four snaps. The Eagles also have special teams aces Shaun Bradley and Patrick Johnson available at the position. Bradley suffered a shoulder sprain in Week 11, but isn’t expected to miss any time.

The update on Jordan Howard wasn’t quite as positive. The punishing running back hasn’t been ruled out but it sounds like a stretch for Howard to suit up against the New York Giants in Week 12. The Eagles will be looking for their third straight win in that one.

Nick Sirianni updates injury report: Shaun Bradley (shoulder) should be good this week. Davion Taylor (knee) most likely headed to IR. Jordan Howard (knee) most likely out this week. Stay tuned. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 22, 2021

Darius Slay Remains in Concussion Protocol

Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay left the Saints’ game with a head injury. He remains in the concussion protocol which is a day-to-day thing. NBC Sports’ John Clark reported that Slay was “feeling good” on Sunday and hinted at him getting cleared. Remember, tight end Dallas Goedert dealt with a concussion last week and didn’t miss any time.

Not go lie!!! First TD in the Linc felt crazy!!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 23, 2021

Slay has been phenomenal through 11 games this season, particularly over the last four weeks. The outspoken corner has three touchdowns – two fumble recoveries, one interception – during that span while allowing just 31 yards per game to opposing receivers on the year. Slay has also been an an important sounding board for rookie receiver DeVonta Smith.

Darius Slay is allowing just 31 receiving yards per game this season, and it’s because of coverage like this. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/xG4OaeuiME — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) November 23, 2021

Sirianni Addresses Contract Extensions

Howie Roseman has been on a bit of spending spree in recent days after locking up three impact players to contract extensions. It started with the four-year blockbuster deal for Dallas Goedert, then he inked Avonte Maddox and T.J. Edwards. Sirianni was asked for his thoughts on keeping those guys in the fold.

“High football character, high-character guys they’re going to be able to achieve their ceiling,” Sirianni said. “When you pay a guy like Dallas Goedert or Avonte Maddox, or T.J. Edwards, it’s an example to the younger guys of, okay, he got paid right there because he’s a good player and he works his butt off to become the best player he can possibly be.

“Those are two common denominators of guys in that role, and I’m really excited to have those guys locked up for the next couple years. You know you’re sound in those areas and positions, and those guys all are on their way up to being one of the best in the league at their position.”