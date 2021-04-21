Nick Sirianni Makes Decision on Eagles Starting QB

Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. Book him as Carson Wentz’s successor.

But, like any smart first-year coach playing the role of a gambler, Nick Sirianni isn’t about to reveal his hand prior to training camp. Or ruffle any feathers in the process. The Eagles are trying to avoid another Wentz situation where the starting job becomes guaranteed, based more on entitlement over merit. Plus, veteran backup Joe Flacco thinks he has a shot at stealing Hurts’ job.

On Wednesday, Sirianni told reporters that there would be “open competition at every position” and refused to name Hurts his starter. It was coach-speak at its finest, yet quarterback remains a position to monitor in Philly. There is still an outside chance the franchise could select a rookie in the upcoming draft to compete for the job. The Eagles are keeping all their options open.

“We’ve been working with these guys for two days and my biggest thing is competition,” Sirianni said. “Again, we’ve talked a little bit about my core values. (Competition) is my second core value — it’s this team’s second core value. Competition is a huge thing, and we’re going to have competition at every position.”

Eagles Attempting to Trade Up: Report

Two interesting reports have recently surfaced connecting the Eagles to possibly moving back up in the draft. Remember, Philadelphia traded down — from No. 6 to No. 12 to load up on assets — back in March in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The conveying wisdom at the time was they had completed the deal to assure Hurts he was the starter. Maybe not.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Eagles may be pursuing a draft-day trade with the Detroit Lions to get into the Top 10. The Lions pick at No. 7 which would put Philly back in prime position to select a quarterback there.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Tim McManus shared a similar sentiment who predicted a possible trade with either the Carolina Panthers (No. 8) or Denver Broncos (No. 9). They could take one of the top cornerbacks by moving up, either Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn there. Stay tuned.

Howie Roseman Explains Decision to Trade

Meanwhile, Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained the decision to make that initial trade down to No. 12 on Wednesday in comments to Philly reporters. He said “flexibility creates opportunity” and thought the team got a premium in the deal with Miami.

“I’d say that when we got the call and we’re having discussions with Miami and we had to figure out who they’re trading with to assert the question about moving back,” Roseman told reporters. “Once it was San Francisco, we knew that there would be three quarterbacks off the board when we picked, and it allowed us to know more about what guys would be available if we moved back to 12.”

And Roseman didn’t rule out trading back up into the first round.

“All of that planning and thought and conversations, they’re happening right now,” he said.