Nick Sirianni Challenging Eagles with Unique Motivational Tactic

Calling players out in meetings could rub some people the wrong way, especially cocky professional athletes with big egos. The Philadelphia Eagles don’t seem to have any of those me-first guys polluting their locker room. That’s why head coach Nick Sirianni has been able to successfully employ a unique motivational tactic.

Sirianni has been flashing the names of players who make mistakes up on the screen during film study. It’s not to embarrass them. It’s a teaching point. And the players have embraced Sirianni’s interesting new method, one that none of the veterans have ever seen across their stops in other cities and with other franchises.

“I just always thought like how many different ways can we correct the guys when they have a mistake,” Sirianni told reporters. “Obviously, we are going to visually correct it and verbally correct it, and then I want them to see it, too. Visually they see the play, but visually their number is on there. And we’re not only putting up bad things. Sometimes underneath there it’s like great block here or whatever the name of the block or whatever we’re saying is, and I just thought it was another way to get the corrections.”

Nick Sirianni on a year since his flower analogy: "I don't think you ever go back and say like, ‘I told you so.’ You just keep going through. It's still what you're doing. It's still that you're trying to grow and you're trying to every single day." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 12, 2022

Sirianni added: “Now, you can’t – like when you’re watching tape, we pick plays, right? So, as we watch tape with the offense, I’ll pick plays to show them. We can’t always watch – that’s what position coaches do, they watch the tape, too. So, I want them to see it if I’m not in there correcting that particular play as well. It just goes to our accountability thing.”

Sirianni Named ‘Midseason Coach of the Year’ in Poll

The Athletic awarded Sirianni “Midseason Coach of the Year” in a poll conducted by their NFL editors and writers. The Eagles leader received 24 of 51 votes to take home the honor, outpacing Brian Daboll (New York Giants) and Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks). Sirianni has guided Philadelphia to a 14-2 record over his last 16 regular-season games, a stretch dating back to his infamous “flower speech.”

Nick Sirianni team bonding alert: Following the final walkthrough tomorrow afternoon, #Eagles are hosting a screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for players and coaches at NovaCare Complex. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 12, 2022

On Saturday, Sirianni addressed the backlash he received at the time from making the comments of watering flowers and growing roots. His point was a simple one: grow every single day.

“I don’t think you ever go back and say like, ‘I told you so.’ You just keep going through. It’s still what you’re doing,” Sirianni said. “It’s still that you’re trying to grow and you’re trying to every single day. So that’s still the message, but I don’t think you ever go back and say that.”

A fan threw flowers at Nick Sirianni when he was leaving the field. pic.twitter.com/DJjqtRkFd6 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) November 8, 2021

Eagles Release Final Injury Report

The Eagles officially ruled out cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and Josh Jobe (hamstring) for Monday Night Football. Josiah Scott (ankle) was a full participant at Saturday’s practice and will take over for Maddox at nickel corner. The Eagles aren’t dealing with any other injuries. They are at almost full strength for Week 10 against Washington.

Meanwhile, the Commanders ruled out three players: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck). Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is expected to make his return from a five-game absence. Defensive end Chase Young wasn’t designated on the final injury report. Washington has until 4 p.m. on Monday to decide whether to play him.