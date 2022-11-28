Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Throws Shade at Packers: ‘No Comment’

There were a few Oscar-worthy moments from the Green Bay Packers’ defense on Sunday night. Cornerback Jaire Alexander was the main culprit as he appeared to fake an injury to try and slow down a Philadelphia Eagles’ rushing attack that couldn’t be stopped. The fans at Lincoln Financial Field booed him and flipped him the double bird.

Was Alexander faking an injury or was he in real pain? No one knows for sure. He did have some fun giving the hometown crowd a taste of their own medicine. That was fun to see. It was also enjoyable to listen to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dodge a question about the Packers faking injuries in his post-game press conference.

When asked if he felt bad for all the Green Bay defenders going down while Philadelphia continued to run offensive plays, Sirianni sheepishly replied: “No comment.”

Jaire Alexander let Eagles fans know their team was #1 in the NFL pic.twitter.com/7w1J7ghRHN — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 28, 2022

The Eagles ran the ball down the Packers’ throats to the point of embarrassment. If it was a heavyweight fight, the referees would have called it. They finished with 363 yards on 49 attempts, which amounts to a ridiculous 7.4 yards per carry. Jeff Stoutland University was very much in session, with Miles Sandres (143 yards) and Jalen Hurts (158 yards) serving as valedictorians.

“When the run game is working, we are not shying away from the run game,” Sanders said. “We have been dominant every time we stick to the run game. I have to give credit to the O-line and Coach Stout because they have all the confidence in us. That gives me enough confidence.”

Jalen Hurts Says Eagles Offense ‘Can Do It All’

The Eagles’ offense was clicking on all cylinders against Green Bay, especially on the ground where they fell 13 yards shy of matching a franchise record. Their 363 rushing yards was the single-highest total since 1948. It was also the third-highest total ever surrendered by a Green Bay defense.

Jalen Hurts on why he had some rushing yards in the 1st quarter: “I don’t know how to answer that question to be honest. I ran and they couldn’t get me.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 28, 2022

Philadelphia became the first club to rack up 360+ yards and 3+ touchdowns in a single game since Minnesota did it in 2007. Meanwhile, Hurts and Sanders both set career highs for rushing yards in a single game. They also became the first Eagles duo to each post 140+ rushing yards in the same game.

“I think you have to go out there and respond to what they’re giving you,” Hurts said. “You have to be able to see what they’re giving you and react to it accordingly and appropriately.”

Against the Packers, Jalen Hurts ran for the 5th most yards in a single game by a QB. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9jIdukhuzd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 28, 2022

Hurts also stepped up and made throws whenever he needed to convert a crucial third down. He was making smart decisions, not afraid to throw the ball away if nothing was there. This version of the Eagles’ offense was switching out menus faster than your favorite fancy special-occasion steakhouse.

“I mentioned often the importance of being able to attack teams in different ways,” Hurts said. “I feel like for us as a football team, as an offense, it’s like your favorite steakhouse, your favorite restaurant – 5-star, bougee restaurant you like to go to. You have your steak of the day, your selection of the day. For us, we can kind of do it all as you know.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Suffers Rib Injury

The lone negative for the Eagles on Sunday Night Football was a rib injury to C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The starting safety – a guy who leads the entire NFL in interceptions with 8 – left the field on a cart with 3:09 left in the first quarter. He crouched down and appeared to be in significant pain after a collision with Packers receiver Christian Watson.

Eagles CJ Gardner-Johnson suffered a rib injury on this play and is questionable. Will have to pad or put on a flak jacket to protect the area if he can return but will need imaging to look for fracture. Likely wont return but there is a small chance. #Injury pic.twitter.com/68FDuqQrbf — Sports Doc Matt (@sportsdocmatt) November 28, 2022

Rookie Reed Blankenship came on in relief of Gardner-Johnson and promptly intercepted Aaron Rodgers. The undrafted player out of Middle Tennesse State was all over the field, making big plays and reading coverages like a savvy veteran. The Eagles can seemingly do no wrong even when injuries hit. Blankenship was ready for his moment.

“I know that my name was going to get called eventually, it’s a long season,” Blankenship said. “But I was ready for it, I was prepared for it and went in confident. I have guys in the room that are mature, and I just learned from them every day.”