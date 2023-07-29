Nick Sirianni Unleashes on Eagles in Practice Rant: ‘F****** Perfect’

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a bit of a reputation for his fiery personality. He once shouted expletives at an opposing coach from across the sideline during a preseason game. He has lit into referees and his own quarterback, plus he got into a verbal altercation with a New York Giants fan on a tennis court.

Yes, Sirianni was made for the blue-collar town he now calls home. So it was only fitting to see the 42-year-old leader of men ripping hard into his offensive players at Friday’s practice. He was upset by their lackadaisical approach to ball security. And he let them know about it in no uncertain terms.

Sirianni yelled: “It’s gotta be perfect now because if it ain’t f****** perfect now then it ain’t gonna be perfect when we get in a f****** game. Get it perfect.”

Nick Sirianni already fired up again just a few minutes into practice. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ym7GwHUlX6 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 28, 2023

Later, Sirianni explained why he felt the need to sound off (via SportsRadio 94 WIP): “I got after the offense, I didn’t like the ball security drill that we started off with. Not the drill itself, I didn’t like some of the fundamentals.”

It marked the second straight practice where Sirianni showcased his ire over correctable mistakes. The head coach “exploded several times” on July 26 for players committing pre-snap penalties, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Tyler Steen, Janarius Robinson, and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai received verbal chides to start training camp.

Nick Sirianni getting AFTER IT. 👀 🗣 pic.twitter.com/f1zsDmAilB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 28, 2023

Nick Sirianni: ‘I’m a Yeller and Screamer’

Anyone who follows the Eagles knows that Nick Sirianni loves to get animated, good and bad. Maybe it’s his combustible Italian blood, or the byproduct of growing up in a football-obsessed family — the son of a coach, with two brothers in the fraternity. Whatever it is, Sirianni has never apologized for letting his temper get the best of him.

“I’m a yeller and screamer whether it’s good or whether it’s bad,” Sirianni told Jeff McLane in October 2021. “I’m not going to change … they’ve got to look at me and know that I’m the same guy no matter what, right? It’s not all nice out there when we’re out there, whether it’s coaches, players, whatever.”

Is Nick Sirianni slowly becoming one of the villains of the NFL? #Eagles pic.twitter.com/nkeZUfHMJA — Tone II🎙⚡️🎥 (@deshields__) January 25, 2023

Further, Sirianni doesn’t mind being the so-called villain of the NFL which was a title bestowed on him after mean-mugging a camera in last year’s playoffs. He heard the criticism and walked nothing back.

“All I care about is our team,” Sirianni said, “and I’m not really concerned about anything else that anybody thinks except for our team and trying to help those guys to be in a position to make plays and make them the best football players they can possibly be.”

Eagles Return to Practice on July 30

The Eagles have banked two practices so far this summer as they enjoyed a day off on Saturday. The team returns to the NovaCare Complex on July 30 for Military Appreciation Day. Nick Sirianni is scheduled to address reporters at 9:40 a.m. Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick is expected to make his camp debut after sitting out the first two sessions with “groin soreness.”