‘Everybody’s Nervous’: Eagles Star Describes Tense Meeting Room

Nick Sirianni has brought a refreshing energy to Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp. It’s noticeable everywhere, from the shouting matches on the field to the videos of hot-dog eating contests off it.

It’s all part of getting “one-percent better” every day. But Sirianni’s outside-the-box thinking has also caused a bit of anxiety. Miles Sanders said the head coach will often drop pop quizzes on them in team meetings to test their knowledge of the playbook. That tactic has some players flashing back to high school math class.

“He puts the film up on the screen in front of everybody. He holds everybody accountable,” Sanders told reporters on Saturday. “Everybody’s nervous in there. He does pop quizzes every team meeting, you know, that keeps us in our playbooks and just testing our knowledge about the playbook and how we’re learning it. I like it, though. It’s keeping us all on our toes and really just keeping us locked in.”

And Sirianni’s methods have spilled onto the practice field during “call-it periods.” The offense and defense are awarded points for winning competitions over down and distance. He called a timeout and huddled the offense together toward the end of Saturday’s session to lay out the ground rules. It’s an opportunity to test everybody on the playbook, according to Sanders.

“You don’t know what card is going to be in the script,” Sanders said, “and it’s just to move the ball in certain situations with the down and distance. If the defense stops us, they get a certain type of points and if we get the first down, we get a certain type of points.”

Tough Day for Offense at Saturday’s Practice

Jalen Hurts celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday but it wasn’t an enjoyable one on the practice field. The Eagles’ starting quarterback went a stretch in 11-on-11 drills where he didn’t complete a single pass. Five straight incompletions, all low and off-target. Later, Hurts chucked an interception to linebacker Eric Wilson. He was unofficially 16-of-23 on the day (via NJ Advance Media).

Take Hurts’ rough outing with a grain of salt. The Eagles had their “cross-train” offensive line out there, with Sua Opeta (left guard) and Jack Driscoll (right guard). Plus, the wide receivers failed to get any separation all day. The entire offense was a just tad out of sync, perhaps they were looking ahead to tomorrow night’s open practice in front of fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I think we started slow,” Boston Scott said after practice. “I think we had some opportunities man-to-man to make some plays and we just have to continue to work on our fundamentals.”

Andrew Adams Describes Positive Test

Safety Andrew Adams made his Eagles preseason debut on Wednesday after sitting out the first week with COVID-19. The 28-year-old told reporters he had no symptoms — minus a congested nostril — and was feeling “solid” despite a positive test. He was required to quarantine, per NFL policy, and banned from the NovaCareComplex. He did participate in team meetings, via Zoom.

“It was super hard, just spending your whole offseason getting ready for something and then when it starts you aren’t able to participate,” Adams said. “So I think just mentally, just trying to stay locked in, and stay calm until you got here. And being out here is the most fun thing ever.”

The Super Bowl champion safety doesn’t know his role, although he’s open to doing a little bit of everything. He was a reserve safety and key special teamer last year for the Buccaneers. Adams might serve in that same capacity here.

“Whatever the coach asks me to do, that’s going to be my role and I’m going to excel at it,” Adams said. “That’s just the type of player I am. Whatever you ask me to do, I’m going to be the best at what I do.”