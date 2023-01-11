Nick Sirianni Previews Eagles Playoff Prep with ‘Taco Soup’ Analogy

The Philadelphia Eagles began their bye week with tape study, including some critical self-scouting as the team looks to clean up their mistakes before the divisional round of the playoffs. And, apparently, Nick Sirianni’s homemade taco soup was on the menu in the cafeteria.

The quirky head coach was answering a question on Tuesday about what goes into his process for self-scouting when he embarked on a long-winded rant of sorts. Sirianni revealed how he asks for varying opinions in the meeting rooms, looking for “common denominators” after one of his assistant coaches summarizes the tape. He mentioned offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, but everyone on staff has a voice.

“We like that process. We feel like we’re very systematic with that process,” Sirianni told reporters. “It’s really the only way I know how to do it, and then just try to improve it each time.”

Then, Sirianni likened the self-scouting process to making taco soup for his family.

“So, it’s very, very, very similar because when you go back, I don’t know, I make taco soup sometimes for my family,” Sirianni said. “I make the taco soup how I made it the last time because, well my kids don’t love it, but my wife likes it. I make the taco soup the way I did last time. Why do my kids not like it? Well because I didn’t give them enough Frito’s on the side. So maybe then I’ll add a couple of Fritos.”

As soon as he got done making the analogy, the 41-year-old dad to three kids realized that the internet was going to troll him: “I’ll probably get made fun of for that, but that’s okay.”

Jake Elliott Earns NFC Special Teams Award

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Week 18 against the New York Giants. He connected on a career-high five field goals and tied a career-high with 16 points. Highlight-reel kicks included perfect boots from 52 and 54 yards out. He became the second player in franchise history to make two field goals from 50+ yards.

Elliott was the only special-teamer to win the award, but the Eagles received solid contributions from two other guys. Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean recovered his first career onsides kick to open the third quarter. And cornerback Zech McPhearson sacked Giants holder Jamie Gillan after the Eagles blocked a fake field-goal attempt at the end of the first quarter.

Veteran Defensive Additions ‘Leading by Example’

Howie Roseman appears to be the front-runner to win NFL Executive of the Year after his whirlwind of an offseason. The draft-day trade for receiver A.J. Brown and the decision to sign cornerback James Bradberry are arguably his two biggest moves, but he kept tweaking the roster after training camp. Remember, the Eagles added three players — DE Robert Quinn, DT Linval Joseph, DT Ndamukong Suh — to the mix midway through the regular season.

Sirianni touched on how Quinn, Joseph, and Suh have made an impact in the locker room. It’s important to look beyond the stat sheet.

“Obviously, they’ve all played for such a long time,” Sirianni told reporters, “that they have so much to offer to the rest of the room with their experiences, with their techniques, with their fundamentals, with their everything. Off-the-field, on-the-field experiences. We know our younger guys are getting that wealth of knowledge.

“Just other guys for them to bounce [ideas off] of because in actuality they’re getting a lot of that knowledge from [Fletcher] Fletch [Cox] and [Javon] Hargrave, as well. That’s obviously huge. That’s really huge. t’s just the leading by example, that’s really a big thing.”