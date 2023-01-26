Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Responds to Those Calling Him NFL’s Top ‘Villain’

Type the words “Nick Sirianni” and “villain” into Google and the internet will spit back a dizzying array of matches. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach has an undeniable swagger about him, one that he won’t apologize for or attempt to change. Sirianni doesn’t mean to play the antagonist, it just kind of suits him.

“I guess that’s just who I am,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni has shown it in a variety of ways during his two years at the helm. He’s been caught cursing out officials. He’s been seen giving death stares to opposing coaches across the sidelines. He’s trolled reporters about his infamous flower speech. And, most recently, he was captured flashing a mean mug at the TV cameras.

“It was like right in my face. I was juiced,” Sirianni said of the camera incident from Saturday. “We were up a couple scores. It just was like right there. Like, I don’t know, that was the first thing that came to my mind.”

Is Nick Sirianni slowly becoming one of the villains of the NFL? #Eagles pic.twitter.com/nkeZUfHMJA — Tone II🎙⚡️🎥 (@deshields__) January 25, 2023

What’s the line again from Harvey Dent in “The Dark Knight” Batman movie: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Right on. Maybe that applies to Sirianni as he brings a jolt of juice not seen in these parts arguably since Buddy Ryan was patrolling the sideline. Andy Reid barely had a pulse in press conferences. Ditto for his protege Doug Pederson, unless reporters were trying to create a quarterback controversy. Chip Kelly? We erased that chapter.

Nick Sirianni compared his "demonstrative nature" to that of trash-talking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: "I guess after you said, the first person that came to mind was Chauncey." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) January 26, 2023

Back to Sirianni. He reminds people of their crazy neighbor from South Philly. And, yes, that’s a compliment. The 41-year-old “villain” was asked if having a demonstrative nature was always in his DNA. Here’s what he said:

“Yeah, you can ask some of the people from the neighboring high school or the rival colleges. Ask some John Carroll guys or Baldwin Wallace guys. … All I care about is our team and I’m not really concerned about anything else that anybody thinks except for our team and trying to help those guys to be in a position to make plays and make them the best football players they can possibly be.”

Pittsburgh Radio Host Puts Sirianni on Blast

The fact that people from other cities view Sirianni as a villain is both ridiculous and hilarious at the same time. Or, to borrow a line from Jason Kelce, perhaps it fits Philadelphia to a tee: “No one likes us, we don’t care.” Either way, Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi has been getting a lot of press for his comments.

In 2008 Mike Tomlin won the Super Bowl. In 2008 Nick Sirianni was the WRs coach at IUP. Sirianni is getting ready to call plays with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. Mike Tomlin last won a playoff game in 2016. Times are a changing. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 24, 2023

He called the Eagles coach a “goddamn goof” and questioned whether Philly was still an “underdog town” during an interview with Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP where Fillipponi also took a shot at the New York Giants.

“Act like you have been there before, recognize the opponent,” Fillipponi told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show. “It is a team that stinks. They had a negative turnover differential. They won nine games. You scored 48 points against them earlier in the year. They are a piece of gum on your shoe!”

Remembering Kobe Bryant’s Death Anniversary

It’s been a whole three years since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a fiery helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The proud Philly native and Lower Merion alum was a devoted Philadephia Eagles fan who posted a timeless video holding his daughter, Bianka, as time expired in Super Bowl LII. The Eagles had secured their first-ever Lombardi Trophy and an emotional Bryant was soaking in every minute of it. Rest in peace, Kobe. Mamba out.