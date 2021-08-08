Nick Sirianni Crashes Eagles Fan Wedding: WATCH

He’s one of us now. That was my first reaction to a viral video of Nick Sirianni crashing the wedding of a diehard Philadelphia Eagles’ fan. The 40-year-old has been praised for his energy and excitement, with both of those infectious traits on full display.

Sirianni, who replaced Doug Pederson, was coming off the beach while vacationing in Avalon, NJ on July 18 when he ran into the Carmolingo wedding at the ICONA hotel (via SportsRadio 94WIP). He greeted the bride and groom as guests shouted “Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.”

To which Sirianni replied: “If we don’t make it, our offensive coordinator [Shane Steichen] is right there.” He was standing across the room. Wow, throwing Steichen under the bus already? Kidding.

Carmolingo shared additional photos from the chance meeting with Sirianni (via Crossing Broad). Cataldi asked Sirianni about how it went down during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP’s morning show. He started the conversation by making sure he was calling the New Jersey beaches in their correct vernacular.

“We were on vacation, and we were down at the shore,” Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi. “Did I say that right? My wife said you got to say it a certain way.”

Thanks to @RussellCarmoli1 for the video of Sirianni crashing the wedding! pic.twitter.com/4GdhA1E8i1 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 4, 2021

Sirianni added that a groomsman first spotted the coach in the lobby, then asked him to hang tight for 20 minutes so he can find the bride and groom. After that, Sirianni joined them for an impromptu photo shoot with the wedding party. They did an E-A-G-L-E-S chant after every picture was snapped. Amazing. He’ll fit in just fine in Philadelphia.

"And there was a groomsman man and he was like, 'Hey! Can you stay right there, I'm going to get the bride and groom.' So I think it was like 20 minutes, I was in the wedding party photos. And there was an Eagles chant that happened after every one." 🤣 https://t.co/aKeDG6VNhC — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 4, 2021

Sirianni Explains Video Story Telling

The topic du jour this week at Eagles’ camp was Sirianni’s motivational use of video to pound home teaching points. He gave JaCoby Stevens one of Takeru Kobayashi at a hot dog eating contest. Nate Herbig talked about getting a video of Michael Jordan practicing with the scout team.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: ‘At some point, it can’t just be my voice getting the message across.’ Explains why he’s using video quite a bit, including vids of Kobe Bryant who ‘I love.’ — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) August 5, 2021

The messages were impactful in both instances and Sirianni explained the method behind his madness. The visual aids are supposed to assist his personal instruction.

“I guess I’m a good storyteller. So you can have this story telling, but then visual is so big in our profession,” Sirianni said. “If I’m going to teach a quarterback how to read a play, what are we going to do? We are going to go to the video. If I’m going to teach a receiver how to run a route, what are we going to do? We’re going to go to the video. I’ll set the stage of a message a lot and then we’ll go to a video.”

Harold Carmichael Gets His Gold Jacket

It finally happened. Harold Carmichael received his gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday night. The honor was 30 years overdue, but emotional nonetheless.

Carmichael retired from the NFL in 1984 after racking up 590 career receptions for 8,895 yards and 79 touchdowns. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79).