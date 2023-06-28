Eagles Urged to Sign Ex-Patriots Top Pick with ‘Pro Bowl Potential’

The Philadelphia Eagles have a knack for picking up spare parts and shining them up. They have no problem bringing in former top draft picks on high-reward, low-risk contracts. It doesn’t always work, but when it does it, watch out.

Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount were key playmakers for the 2017 Super Bowl champions as bargain-bin additions. So, it stands to reason that the Eagles could look to peruse the waiver wire one more time ahead of training camp. Wide receiver remains a talking point.

The Athletic’s Bo Wulf dropped a few names in an article entitled “Eagles Summer Shopping Guide.” In it, he urges the team to sign N’Keal Harry as a “dirty-work Zach Pascal replacement.” Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, has been a great disappointment over his first four seasons.

The New England Patriots grabbed the 6-foot-2, 228-pounder at No. 32 in a surprise move. He was supposed to develop into Tom Brady’s top target, but it never panned out. They declined his fifth-year option in 2022 and traded him to the Chicago Bears. Harry has 64 career receptions for 714 yards and 5 touchdowns in 40 games (18 starts).

NFL Pro Comparison: Michael Thomas

Harry was the second receiver off the draft board in 2019, going seven picks after Marquise Brown and four picks before Deebo Samuel. Scouting reports were very high on the Arizona State standout who left the school ranked third in program history in career receptions (213) and career receiving yards (2,889).

N’Keal Harry has the exact same amount of receiving yards (609) and TD (3) as Michael Thomas since 2020 https://t.co/VjO7bftDVs — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) June 27, 2023

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller saw serious Pro Bowl potential in Harry despite his lack of speed, comparing him to one-time New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas:

Evaluators who are obsessed with speed and deep separation will not like N’Keal Harry’s skill set, but those who value contested catches, physical play and a genuine love of the game will be on his side. Harry can dominate on 50-50 balls and breaking routes, and in the right system, he could be an immediate No. 1 wide receiver with Pro Bowl potential.

N'Keal Harry survives the illegal hit to make an INSANE catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/ynqZYsULq8 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2020

Harry never quite lived up to the expectations, but he’s young enough to turn things around. He’ll turn 26 years old in December and — assuming he can overcome his injury issues — there is enough good on tape to make him an appealing option in free agency.

Good lord, N'Keal Harry made one of the catches of the year. pic.twitter.com/l3EJvgQxxN — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 4, 2022

Eagles Don’t Seem Interested in Adding WR

Head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts have gone out of their way several times this offseason to hype up the receivers’ room as it is currently constructed. As fans and media clamor for another option in the slot, the Eagles have doubled down on last year’s starter Quez Watkins. He is primed for a breakout year in 2023.

“He’s hungry. He uses everything as fuel,” Hurts said. “I’m glad he’s taking that approach. I’m excited to see the show he puts on this year.”

S/o to my guy @CoachBrown_MDN for sharing this with me yesterday! Quez (@Mronesx_ ) looking good! 👀👀

Need to get my guy on the podcast again 💯#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/zSTwddonon — Joe Castro (@PhillyPhillyTP) June 23, 2023

“We know he’s got a lot of talent and I’m excited about that,” Sirianni said. “He can’t control things that may have happened to him last year, the opportunities that he got last year or did not get. All he can control is how he works and I’ve really been excited about how he’s gone about his business.”