NFL Insider Reveals Truth on Eagles’ Commitment to Jalen Hurts: ‘I Know That’

The Philadelphia Eagles are proceeding under the yellow caution flag at the quarterback position. Sure, they love the potential that Jalen Hurts has flashed over his first 19 starts; however, don’t ever mistake that hopeful promise for unwavering commitment. They are still evaluating Hurts and exploring all their options.

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio recently debated Hurts’ future in Philly in the wake of Howie Roseman’s comments regarding their blockbuster trade with New Orleans. The Eagles’ general manager expressed faith in Hurts while calling out the level of “flexibility” they have looking ahead to the 2023 draft. Quarterbacks are expected to be at a premium in that one.

“We’re excited about Jalen Hurts and we’re going to support Jalen and want him to have a great career in Philly,” Roseman said. “This was about flexibility for our team and about making sure that we had resources to improve our team for not only this year’s draft, but next year’s draft going forward. We thought it made a lot of sense.”

Howie Roseman speaking on why he traded with the Saints, he wanted more options and flexibility when really taking a strong look at the 2023 draft and what’s there. Asked about the trade being tied to a QB in 2023, Roseman’s first words were, “we’re excited about Jalen Hurts" — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 20, 2022

Simms attempted to translate Roseman’s words by cutting through the code.

“It’s not egregious BS. It’s like 4 or 5 on the BS meter. I don’t think he’s lying altogether,” Simms said. “They’re not sold on what he can do yet, I know that. They’re not sold him. They wouldn’t have been talking little quarterback things and all the rumors popping up over the last two years. But I understand them being excited. He did show progress.”

Florio thinks it’s more a cost-saving move than anything else. The Eagles can roster Hurts — under his rookie deal, roughly $2.4 million over the next two years — and then decide if he deserves a franchise-level contract based on his play. Either way, Hurts probably will get a low-ball offer.

“They’re not going to pay him $40 or $50 million a year,” Florio said. “They are going to use that money elsewhere. They are going to have a good offensive line, a good defensive line, good weapons around him, and they’re not going to try to break the bank on a quarterback.”

Jalen Hurts is only the 7th QB in his first two seasons to have: 🦅4,000+ pass yards

🦅1,000+ rush yards

Sirianni Reveals Plan for Offseason Conditioning

Eagles players will report to the NovaCare Complex for the team’s offseason conditioning program on April 25. That’s the unofficial start of spring workouts, with OTAs (organized team activities) set to begin on May 1.

Head coach Nick Sirianni kept it light and loose last year throughout the spring and training camp. Expect the same thing again in 2022.

“Everything that we do is going to be thought out with the players’ health and safety in mind first,” Sirianni said. “That was one thing we felt like we did a good job last year of staying healthy for different reasons and different thoughts and everybody’s voices going into it. I have to make the final decision, but we really felt like we benefited from some of those things that we did last year of the time length, of the things that we did.”

Nick Sirianni on the offseason program schedule pic.twitter.com/xNFBPvUiuz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 20, 2022

