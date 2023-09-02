Eagles to Sign Former Rival Lineman After His ‘Surprise’ Release: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing recently-released New York Giants offensive lineman Tyre Phillips to the practice squad, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported via X on September 1.

A third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of Mississippi State in 2020, Phillips spent two years in Baltimore, playing in 22 games (13 starts). He was released by the Ravens in 2021 and the Giants scooped him up. He played for New York last season, appearing in five games and starting 12.

A swing tackle, Phillips has played predominantly at right tackle, but he has also played right guard, and has taken snaps at LG and LT, as well. His versatility on the line made his release by the Giants a bit of an eyebrow-raiser

SB Nation’s Big Blue View called Phillips’ release a “big surprise.”

Phillips Is Good Depth Piece for Eagles O-Line

Release of OL Tyre Phillips by Giants first big surprise. Played well last year in place of Evan Neal, and can play guard. Backup OL spots are going to be interesting. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 29, 2023

Per Pro Football Focus, Phillips, who is still just 26 years old, has played a total of 1,172 snaps over his three seasons (494 run block, 678 pass block). In that span, he gave up 33 hurries, six QB hits and 10.0 sacks. Here’s a season-by-season breakdown of the pressures Phillips has allowed in his three seasons, via PFF:

2020, with Ravens: 210 run block snaps, 208 pass block snaps, 16 total pressures allowed (6.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, nine hurries).

2021, with Ravens: 118 run block snaps, 271 pass block snaps, 17 total pressures allowed (1.0 sacks, three QB hits, 13 hurries).

2022, with Giants: 166 run block snaps, 199 pass block snaps, 16 total pressures allowed (3.0 sacks, two QB hits, 11 hurries).

He has had some issues when run-blocking, but ability to fill in on various spots on the line is a valuable asset.

Source: The #Eagles are signing former #Giants T/G Tyre Phillips to their practice squad. The 6-5, 330-pound Phillips started five games for the G-Men last season and drew interest from several other teams. Big bodied, versatile OL heads to an NFC East rival. pic.twitter.com/MVkNCfUbLi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2023

“I’m going to make something shake,” Phillips said in August about what he brings to the lineup, via 247 Sports. “In one game last year, I played four positions in one game. I can play everything so wherever they need me, I’m ready to go. Last year I was blessed to be healthy and once I’m healthy, I feel good about where I’m at on the football field.”

A Look at Updated Eagles Practice Squad

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Phillips is the latest addition to the Eagles practice squad, which has filled out nicely. If and when the team makes his signing official, he will be the 16th player on Philly’s PS, which will then be at capacity.

Each NFL team is allowed to add 16 players to their respective practice squads, and as of September 2, the players listed on Philadelphia’s practice squad are: WR Greg Ward, LB Ben VanSumeren, OL Brett Toth, Punter Arryn Siposs, TE Brady Russell, WR Joseph Ngata, CB Tiawan Mullen, DB Tristin McCollum, LB Kyron Johnson, DE Tarron Jackson, OL Julian Good-Jones, CB Mekhi Garner, WR Britain Covey, DT Thomas Booker and WR Devon Allen.

Based on recent comments by Eagles GM Howie Roseman, the practice squad could be a bit fluid this year. “We have a practice squad and we’ve talked about the roster being 69 guys as opposed to 53 and we have some flexibility in those spots,” Roseman said on August 29, via the team’s official website.

We’ll see if Phillips winds up making any significant contributions this year.