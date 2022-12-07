NFL Insider Strongly Puts Eagles on Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Watch’

The last thing the soaring Philadelphia Eagles need is a distraction. Worse yet, someone to come in and cloud the culture. Yet there is at least one whisper blowing in the breeze linking them to Odell Beckham Jr.

The three-time Pro Bowler remains available in free agency, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants expected to meet with him. The Eagles? Well, there haven’t been any tangible reports of interest in the star receiver but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio was quick to throw it out there as speculation.

Last year, when the OBJ free-agency sputtered, we said, "Watch the Rams." As this year's OBJ free-agency sputters, I'll say this: Watch the Eagles. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 7, 2022

Again, Florio didn’t cite any insider information. This is a rumor. But, considering Howie Roseman’s long track record of hunting down veteran players with Super Bowl rings, it isn’t the most bizarre idea in the world. Remember, slot receiver Quez Watkins suffered an AC joint sprain last Sunday as the team waits for the MRI result. He’s not expected to miss significant time, though.

Initial belief is #Eagles WR Quez Watkins suffered a AC joint sprain but MRI coming Monday for full scope of injury, per source. Watkins left Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury. Isn’t expecting to miss significant time. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2022

Shane Steichen Addresses Injuries, Snap Counts

The Eagles threw the ball 39 times against Tennessee, a mildly shocking number for a team down Dallas Goedert. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit 9 different pass-catchers, including backup tight end Jack Stoll who set a career-high with 3 catches for 41 yards. Rookie Grant Calcaterra also grabbed one for a big 19-yard gain. It was all about executing the plan, according to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

“When someone goes down, everyone has got to step up,” Steichen told reporters, “and as coaches, you’ve got to be creative in putting guys in different spots and then those guys got to go execute the plan, which they’ve been doing a heck of a job at. I love the group because everyone is so selfless, and it’s all about winning.”

Jalen Hurts has made a bunch of nice throws today, including shots up the seam to backup tight ends Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the top two targets (DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown) combined for 221 yards on 13 receptions. And Hurts used his running backs liberally on early downs as that group (Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell) racked up 57 yards on 6 grabs.

“We threw it, I don’t know, 39 times, and it was just like, let’s keep it throwing it,” Steichen said. “Like offensive line guys were like, let’s go, we’re protecting well and we’re throwing it and we’re completing balls; let’s keep doing what we’re doing and go from there, so it was good.”

Jalen Hurts Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Hurts has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. His brilliant performance in Week 13 — 29-of-39 for 380 passing yards and 3 touchdowns — ensured he took home the hardware for a second straight week. He became the only Eagles player in franchise history to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks. Think about that.

Players of the Week – Week 13 AFC

Offense: QB Joe Burrow, CIN

Defense: DE Chandler Jones, LV

ST: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE NFC

Offense: QB Jalen Hurts, PHI

Defense: DL Nick Bosa, SF

ST: K Michael Badgley, DET — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022

Why has Hurts been so electric through 12 games? Head coach Nick Sirianni once again credited his preparation.

“To me, it’s been more of what Jalen’s done well is that he’s just continuing to progress as a quarterback of knowing where to go with the football versus every different look,” Sirianni told reporters. “And that’s not surprising. Like when you guys asked me a question about Jalen before, he’s got all these touchdowns this year, all these yards rushing and passing, and no matter what, the first answer I’m going to give you on Jalen every time is that he’s doing these things because he’s so locked in. I’m telling you, like he’s the one in here till all hours of the night.”