Eagles Star CB Rates Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’ve Seen it Before’

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay thinks Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback of this generation. That doesn’t mean the 2018 NFL MVP is doing anything new. Mahomes is doing the same things Aaron Rodgers has been doing for years, according to Slay.

The three-time Pro Bowler should know better than most. Slay spent seven seasons in Detroit where he lined up against Rodgers twice a year in the fierce NFC North division. He also played with Matthew Stafford, another quarterback who compares favorably to Mahomes.

“I played in a division with Aaron Rodgers. I’ve seen it before. And I played with a guy named Stafford that does it all the time, too, so it’s nothing new,” Slay told reporters on Wednesday (Sept. 29). “But he [Mahomes] is special, though. Very talented, arguably the best quarterback [in football], definitely in this generation, easily. But I’ve seen it before. He’s very, very talented, man. Taking nothing away from him, best in the game right now.

#Eagles CB Darius Slay when asked about Patrick Mahomes says he’s one of the best QBs of our generation, but noted he played against Aaron Rodgers for a long time in Detroit. Says the difference btwn Rodgers + Mahomes is that Mahomes “has faster guys.”#FlyEaglesFly — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) September 29, 2021

Mahomes is off to another flying start in 2021. He’s thrown for 940 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes. His 111.7 rating ranks sixth-best in the NFL among quarterbacks who have registered at least 800 passing attempts.

More impressively, the 26-year-old continues to raise the bar by extending plays with his legs and effortlessly launching it 60 yards down the field with the flick of his wrist.

“I don’t know what a generational quarterback is, but whatever that is, he probably is that,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “What I think they do a really good job of is they make you defend – everyone has heard, ‘every blade of grass.’ They really do. We have to understand that, and we have to do a good job of minimizing some of those explosive plays when he gets off schedule.”

Nice blocks by Creed and Niang to allow Mahomes to step up in the pocket and throw an absolute DIME to DRob pic.twitter.com/qv006ZLFyH — Mateo🐺 (@Pick6Juan) September 21, 2021

Andy Reid Sticks Up for Nick Sirianni

The honeymoon is starting to wane in Philly for Nick Sirianni following back-to-back losses. The first-year head coach was drilled on-air by SportsRadio 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi for his curious play-calling and questionable personnel decisions. To his credit, Sirianni absorbed the criticism and promised to get it fixed.

“At the end of the day, whether what plays I call, whether who I play, like all that matters is that we win. Period,” Sirianni told Cataldi. “And so, I got to do everything I got to do to help this team win.”

“I think the Eagles are in good hands” -Andy Reid on Nick Sirianni Andy was a first time head coach in Philly in 1999 like Nick and Andy started 1-4, 2-7 and says support from organization was very important to stick with his plan pic.twitter.com/PfxazRSOxt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 29, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows all about withstanding Cataldi’s ire the day after an Eagles’ loss. Big Red did it for 14 seasons while patrolling the sideline in Philadelphia. And he was quick to defend Sirianni during a conference call with the Philly media on Wednesday (Sept. 29).

“I think the Eagles are in good hands,” Reid said. “I think he’s doing a nice job with [play-calling] there,” said Reid, via Eagle Maven. “He’s had some things to overcome with the offensive line [injuries] and that but it looks like his program is solid.”

Miles Sanders Finally Speaks Out

All the talk has centered on Miles Sanders not getting enough work in Week 3. The feature back only ran it twice and hauled in three passes for five total touches versus Dallas. Sanders is averaging 5.2 yards-per-carry in 2021 despite rushing it just 30 times, 30th in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts called Miles Sanders a "pivotal part" of the offense, one of the best running backs in the league. "He's got to get his [touches]. It's coming." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 29, 2021

Everyone wants to see him more involved in the offensive gameplan moving forward, including Sanders himself even though he refused to admit it.

“I could say what I think we should do, but I’m not a coach. My job is to do what I’m asked to do at a high level, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Sanders told reporters. “What we should have done is win the game. That’s the only thing I’m upset about.”

Then Sanders dropped one well-timed truth bomb when asked if the Eagles should run the ball more: “Not necessarily myself, but to have a successful offense you have to run the ball.”