NFL Rumors: Eagles Trade Proposal for Disgruntled Ravens Star

Another big-time playmaker is potentially available in a trade so naturally speculation points to the Philadelphia Eagles. Would the Howie Roseman — fresh off an “impossibly good” draft haul — be in the market for a starting linebacker? The question has to be asked.

The internet started the conversation on May 1 when the Ravens declined the fifth-year option on Patrick Queen. He appears to have one foot out the door after Baltimore drafted inside linebacker Trenton Simpson in Round 3. Queen himself immediately took to Twitter to deliver a surprised reaction. He correctly read the writing on the wall as the Ravens will let him hit free agency in 2024.

The Ravens will not pick up Patrick Queen’s fifth/year option, source says. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 1, 2023

Queen could push for a trade out of Baltimore depending on how upset he is about the move. That, or maybe the Ravens will want to move him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. If they wait until after the season, then they get nothing in return. Sports-talk radio lines were lighting up with callers asking for Queen to don the midnight green, spurred on by Jody McDonald of JAKIB Sports.

He proposed a trade to his 34.1K followers where the Eagles give up a Round 2 pick to Baltimore in exchange for Queen and a Round 4 selection. It’s an interesting idea.

“He’s a really good player. He played every single snap for the Ravens,” McDonald said. “He’s started every single game since he was a rookie. If I’m the Eagles, I do that in a heartbeat.”

Patrick Queen available…@jodymacman puts together a potential trade package for the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Fukk4EIGkY — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) May 2, 2023

Nicholas Morrow Slated to Start with Nakobe Dean

The unofficial depth chart has newcomer Nicholas Morrow slated at weakside linebacker, with Nakobe Dean locking down the other spot. There isn’t much competition behind those guys: Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley, Davion Taylor, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson. The team lists Haason Reddick and rookie Nolan Smith as linebackers but they are basically edge rushers. So, there is somewhat of a need for another playmaker at the position.

Sportsnaut’s Vincent Frank pointed out: “Why not offer up a couple draft picks to fortify what could end up being one of the best defenses in the NFL? Patrick Queen teaming up with Nakobe Dean on the inside in Philadelphia would be a boon for this already-talented team.”

Update: The #Ravens won't pick up the 5th-year option on the contract of 2020 1st round pick LB Patrick Queen, per @RapSheet Queen was the 28th overall pick in the draft but the team recently signed Roquan Smith to a $100M contract and drafted LB Trenton Simpson over the weekend pic.twitter.com/mWzKuM8Aba — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2023

Queen is only due $2.2 million in base salary (via Spotrac) for the 2023 season as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He could come to Philly on a cheap one-year contract and the team could decide whether they want to hand him an extension later, ala C.J. Gardner-Johnson. On the flip side, the linebacker spot has never been a position valued strongly by the Eagles.

Ravens Linebacker on Eagles Draft Board in 2020

Queen was scouted in-depth by the Eagles heading into the 2020 NFL draft. He had a pre-draft Zoom meeting (COVID-19 rules) and some thought he might fall to them in the second round. Instead, the Ravens grabbed him with the 28th overall pick in Round 1. The 6-foot, 237-pounder has been a playmaker during his three seasons: 321 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups in 50 starts.