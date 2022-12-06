Personnel Executive Compares A.J. Brown to Controversial Hall of Famer

It’s not often a good thing to be compared to a lightning rod player with off-field controversies who ranks 41st in franchise history in receiving. But Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will probably be happy to be compared to former Eagles star Terrell Owens, at least as far as on-field performance goes.

After Brown put up a monster performance against a Tennessee Titans team that traded him last offseason, with eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, a current NFC personnel executive made the comparison to Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

“He’s really similar to Terrrell Owens,” the executive said. “He’s bigger, but just not quite as fast.”

Terrell Owens was listed at 6’3 and 224 pounds, while Brown plays at 6’1 and 226 pounds. So T.O. had the height advantage, but Brown has a stronger build given his weight to height ratio. Give Owens that slight edge in speed, sure, but to watch Brown play is certainly reminiscent of watching Owens in his prime, even if he only spent two seasons in Philadelphia.

Brown has 61 catches for 950 yards and 9 touchdowns through 12 games this season, putting him on pace for 86 catches for 1,346 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s averaged 79.2 yards per game, while catching 63.5% of balls thrown his way.

Owens at the same age of 25 caught 67 passes for 1,097 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 49ers, hauling in 64.4% of the passes thrown his way. Owens best season came a few years later, with 97 receptions for 1,451 yards and 13 scores in 2000 when he was 27.

The Eagles would certainly be thrilled if Brown’s career trajectory was similar to Owens, and that seems perfectly reasonable.

Personnel Exec: A.J. Brown ‘Has it All’

One of the impressive things about Brown this season has been his ability to do it all. When teams have taken away the deep ball, he’s hurt them in the short and intermediate game. When they play tighter coverage he beats them deep. He’s manhandled corners who try to challenge him physically, and outjumped and better positioned himself against those who try to run with him stride for stride.

“A.J. really has it all,” the personnel executive told Lombardo. “Competitiveness, the size you want, strength, and elite ball skills.”

There’s no better example of having it all than the back-to-back plays in which A.J. Brown scored an (almost) 41-yard touchdown, then did it for real.

On the first play, he made a leaping touchdown grab and toe-tapped the sideline to get his feet in while displaying those elite ball skills. But it turned out he didn’t quite get both feet in.

We saw Treylon Burks score earlier, now the player he replaced on the #Titans, A.J. Brown, scored on his former team. If it stands.pic.twitter.com/TgsGUjh74C — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

No problem for Brown, he showed off his physicality on the next play for the 41-yard score, planting a defender on his backside en route to being wide open.

The only question is whether the Brown to Owens comparison holds up off the field.

A.J. Brown Has Gotten Off-Field Criticism, But Is It Warranted?

Part of the reason that the Eagles were able to acquire Brown for a relative song was that he was threatening to hold out from the Titans offseason program in order to get a raise.

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

The story was covered by Pro Football Talk, with Mike Florio making the proper point: NFL players have a limited window in which to make their money, and shouldn’t be faulted for doing what they need to do to maximize their earnings in what tends to be a relatively short career.

That’s a point Philadelphia fans should certainly understand. After all, it was Rocky Balboa who said, “Now if you know what you’re worth, now go out and get what you’re worth!”

Besides, it’s not like Brown was doing sit-ups in his driveway, nor has he complained one bit in the weeks when DeVonta Smith got more balls thrown his way, nor did the personnel executive make any reference to off-field issues. After taking some heat for appearing to give less than full effort on a play, Brown owned the mistake and explained himself.

Brown plays with some swagger and emotion, sure, but so far that’s always manifested in positive ways and brought energy rather than negativity. It sure looks like the Eagles got their 2022 version of Terrell Owens on the field, with a solid attitude off the field.